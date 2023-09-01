BCL members take oath to build PM Hasina's 'Smart Bangladesh'

Leaders and activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) took oath to build the 'Smart Bangladesh' envisioned by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina during their rally in Suhrawardi Udyan in the capital on Friday (1 September).

BCL president Saddam Hossain recited the oath while Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was present on the stage of the rally.

The oath states, "We solemnly swear in the name of the great independence of Bengalis, our dear motherland soaked in the holy blood of our ancestors, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and the shaper of the modern transformation of Bangladesh national treasure Sheikh Hasina, that we will always be uncompromising and tireless to build the the dream homeland of the youth, the golden Bengal visioned by the father of the nation and the smart Bangladesh planned by her daughter."

"We will follow the struggles of Bangabandhu, the dedication of Bangamata and the courage of Sheikh Hasian as principles to shape our lives and build a prosperous homeland. The youth will fight, the youth will build, and the youth will destroy all anti-national forces."

"We will be working from the surface of the earth to the vast space, to make Bangladesh dignified in the world map, under the leadership of national treasure Sheikh Hasina. On the question of the ideals of the father of the nation, the spirit of the Liberation War and national treasure Sheikh Hasina, no one can hold back the young generation of this country. Joy Bangla, Joy Bangabandhu."