BCL members take oath to build PM Hasina's 'Smart Bangladesh'

Politics

TBS Report
01 September, 2023, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 01 September, 2023, 08:20 pm

Related News

BCL members take oath to build PM Hasina's 'Smart Bangladesh'

TBS Report
01 September, 2023, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 01 September, 2023, 08:20 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Leaders and activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) took oath to build the 'Smart Bangladesh' envisioned by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina during their rally in Suhrawardi Udyan in the capital on Friday (1 September).

BCL president Saddam Hossain recited the oath while Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was present on the stage of the rally.

The oath states, "We solemnly swear in the name of the great independence of Bengalis, our dear motherland soaked in the holy blood of our ancestors, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and the shaper of the modern transformation of Bangladesh national treasure Sheikh Hasina, that we will always be uncompromising and tireless to build the the dream homeland of the youth, the golden Bengal visioned by the father of the nation and the smart Bangladesh planned by her daughter." 

"We will follow the struggles of Bangabandhu, the dedication of Bangamata and the courage of Sheikh Hasian as principles to shape our lives and build a prosperous homeland. The youth will fight, the youth will build, and the youth will destroy all anti-national forces."

"We will be working from the surface of the earth to the vast space, to make Bangladesh dignified in the world map, under the leadership of national treasure Sheikh Hasina. On the question of the ideals of the father of the nation, the spirit of the Liberation War and national treasure Sheikh Hasina, no one can hold back the young generation of this country. Joy Bangla, Joy Bangabandhu."

Bangladesh

BCL / Bangladesh Chhatra League / Awami League / Smart Bangladesh / Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina / PM Hasina / oath

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Nayem Ali

Wall of emotions

6h | Features
Russian President Vladimir Putin has only travelled to former Soviet Union neighbouring countries and Iran, since the Ukraine war begun. In the photo Putin is seen taking part in a video conference call with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia 28 June 2021. Photo: Reuters

Why Putin is no longer visible in int'l summits

7h | Panorama
Infograph: TBS

Is debt monetisation fueling the inflation?

7h | Panorama
Photos: Collected

Entry level European sedans available in Bangladesh

7h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Is a global food crisis the new normal?

Is a global food crisis the new normal?

1d | TBS World
Why Mirpur's Tilli Kebabs Are Popular

Why Mirpur's Tilli Kebabs Are Popular

40m | TBS Food
Prigozhin plane crash may have been caused deliberately: Kremlin

Prigozhin plane crash may have been caused deliberately: Kremlin

1d | TBS World
Story of Charukola’s sculpture Trivu

Story of Charukola’s sculpture Trivu

6h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

3
Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh
Bangladesh

Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh

4
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

5
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

6
Photo: Screengrab from a video posted by a NSU student
Energy

'Will collapse any moment': NSU teachers, students raise concern after long power outage hit country's largest private uni