BCL activist killed, 20 injured in AL-BNP clash in Chattogram

An activist of Bangladesh Chhatra League was killed and 20 others were injured in a clash between the BNP and the Awami League in Mirsarai upazila of Chattogram on Friday.

The incident took place around 4:30pm in the Azampur market area of the city, Jorarganj Police Station's Officer-in-Charge Md Zahid Hossain told The Business Standard.

The victim, Zahed Hossain Rumon, 16, was identified as a Chhatra League activist by upazila Chhatra League Convener Masud Karim Rana.

"Rumon, son of Nur Jaman of Osmanpur area, was declared dead after he was taken to Mirsarai Upazila Health Complex," said the OC, adding that police have started a drive to detain those involved in the clash.

President of Osmanpur Union Awami League, Md Shah Alam, said, "Followers of BNP leader Nurul Amin chairman attacked our Chhatra League leaders and activists first.

"A Chhatra League activist named Rumon was killed in the attack and five others were injured," he added.

Chattogram North District BNP led by its Joint Convener Nurul Amin held a meeting in Mirsarai upazila on Friday afternoon in preparation for the party's road march from Cumilla to Chattogram on 5 October.

Mirsarai upazila BNP convening committee member Shahinul Islam Swapan said, "Awami League and Chhatra League leaders and activists attacked them in Azampur market on their way home after the meeting.

"At least 15 leaders and activists of the BNP, Jubo Dal, and Chhatra Dal were injured in the attack," he added.