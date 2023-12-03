B'baria-1: Suspended BNP leader's nomination declared valid, 3 independent candidates rejected

Brahmanbaria Deputy Commissioner Md Shahgir Alam during a press briefing at his office on 3 December 2023. Photo: TBS

The nomination of BNP's expelled leader Syed AK Ekramuzzaman, who stood as an independent candidate in Brahmanbaria-1 (Nasirnagar) constituency, has been declared valid.

However, nominations of three candidates including two Awami League leaders - Nasirnagar Upazila Awami League Vice-President Roma Akhtar and former general secretary ATM Moniruzzaman Sharkar - who submitted nomination forms as independent candidates in this constituency were rejected.

The declaration came during a press briefing after scrutinising the nomination forms of all candidates at the office of the Deputy Commissioner Md Shahgir Alam around 11am Sunday (3 December).

Md Shahgir Alam, who is also the returning officer, rejected the two candidates after finding discrepancy in the list of signatures of 1% voters of the constituency for securing nomination.

A total of nine candidates filed nomination papers for Brahmanbaria-1 (Nasirnagar) constituency. After scrutiny, the returning officer canceled the nomination papers of three people.

Following the declaration of his nomination being accepted Syed AK Ekramuzzaman said, "The people of Nasirnagar want change. I will do whatever is necessary to bring this change and development of the area. I am optimistic about winning."

Syed AK Ekramuzzaman is the managing director of RAK Ceramics. He was associated with BNP politics for a long time but central BNP expelled him from the post of primary member along with the post of advisor to BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia on 28 November for participating in the election by ignoring the party decision.

The Awami League nominated candidate for this seat is Badruddoja Mohammad Forhad Hossain and Jatiya Party's candidate is Md Shahanul Karim.

Meanwhile, sources from the district returning officer's office have said a total of 50 candidates, including Awami League, Jatiya Party and Trinamool BNP candidates, have collected nomination papers in six parliamentary constituencies of Brahmanbaria till 5pm on 28 November.

According to the sources of Upazila Election Officer's office, Brahmanbaria-1 Constituency consists of 13 Unions of Nasirnagar Upazila. Total voters here are 252,547 people.

Among them, 133,109 are male voters, 119,436 female voters and two transgender voters. There are a total of 79 polling stations here.