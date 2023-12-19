Battleground CTG: Independents 'headache' for AL, JaPa in 10 seats

While the Awami League has withdrawn its party candidates in two constituencies in Chattogram as part of a seat-sharing arrangement with the Jatiya Party at the upcoming national polls, both camps are anticipated to encounter strong challenges from the heavyweight independent candidates of the ruling party in a majority of the seats in the district.

The strength of the "boat" and "plough" symbols will be tested by the AL independents in 10 out of 16 constituencies in Chattogram, sources indicate.

With the BNP and other allied opposition parties boycotting the elections, the AL has adopted a strategy of allowing independent candidates from the party to contest in the polls to create a competitive environment.

The party has also decided to leave 26 seats to the Jatiya Party, the main opposition in the current parliament, and six seats to its partners in the 14-Party Alliance.

JaPa candidates face unease in 2 shared seats

As part of the arrangement, the Awami League has given the Chattogram-5 (Hathazari) and Chattogram-8 (Boalkhali-Chandgaon) seats to the Jatiya Party by withdrawing its party candidates Mohammad Abdus Salam and Noman Al Mahmud, respectively. The Jatiya Party candidates for these seats, who will be running under the party symbol "plough", are Anisul Islam Mahmud and Solaiman Alam Seth, in that order.

Conversely, the independent Awami League candidates in these two constituencies are the former Chhatra League leader Muhammad Shahjahan Chowdhury and former chairman of Chattogram Development Authority and treasurer of Chattogram City Awami League Abduch Salam.

Solaiman Alam Seth, the Jatiya Party candidate for Chattogram-8, said, "While we are not part of any coalition, the Prime Minister has withdrawn the AL party candidate in respect to the Jatiya Party for this constituency. If the vote is conducted fairly, the 'plough' symbol is poised to succeed in this seat."

However, he acknowledged that despite Abduch Salam being an independent candidate, he is likely to receive support from the AL supporters due to his role as the treasurer of Chattogram City Awami League. "Thus, we are not tension-free," he added.

The same dynamics hold true for Chattogram-5, where independent candidate Muhammad Shahjahan Chowdhury is expected to present a formidable challenge to Anisul Islam Mahmud, the Jatiya Party's co-chairman and two-time consecutive member of parliament. Sources suggest that with backing from the local Awami League, Shahjahan could be a source of concern for Anisul Islam Mahmud.

AL candidates also feeling the tension

Similarly, the official Awami League candidates in Chattogram are facing unease owing to the presence of independent contenders within the party.

Mahboob Rahman Ruhel, the official candidate of the Awami League for Chattogram-1 (Mirsarai) and the son of seven-time parliament member Engineer Mosharraf Hossain, is up against former upazila chairman and Awami League leader Mohammad Gias Uddin, who is running as an independent candidate.

Gias Uddin is widely regarded as a strong contender, and in the political landscape of Mirsarai, the anti-Mosharraf faction has aligned with him. Local observers anticipate a tough competition for the seat.

Khadijatul Anwar Sony, the current MP from the reserved women's seat, has secured the Awami League's nomination for the Chattogram-2 (Fatikchari) constituency. Former upazila chairman and Awami League leader Hossain Muhammad Abu Taib is viewed as a potential challenge for Khadijatul Anwar, given his influence in local politics within the ruling party.

In the Chattogram-10 constituency comprising Khulshi, Pahartali and Halishahar, the AL has fielded Md Mohiuddin Bachchu, the incumbent MP. Running independently for this seat is Farid Mahmood, the former joint convener of Nagar Jubo League, thus posing a challenge for the AL candidate. Moreover, industrialist M Manjur Alam, the former city mayor running as an independent candidate, is also widely recognised as a formidable contender in the race.

In Chattogram-11 (Patenga-Bandar) seat, the AL has selected businessman MA Latif, a three-time consecutive winner from the constituency, as its nominee. He will face competition from Ziaul Haque Sumon, an independent candidate and local councilor affiliated with the AL.

Motaherul Islam Chowdhury, president of South District Awami League, has been nominated by the party for the Chattogram-12 (Patiya) seat. Shamsul Haque Chowdhury, a three-term member of parliament from the party, is running independently in this constituency. Sources indicate that the local Awami League is divided on supporting these two leaders.

The AL candidate for Chattogram-14 (Chandnaish) is Md Nazrul Islam Chowdhury, serving as a member of parliament for two consecutive terms. Competing against him is the independent candidate aligned with the party, former upazila chairman Abdul Jabbar Chowdhury.

In the Chattogram-15 (Satkania-Lohagora) seat, the party has nominated Abu Reza Muhammad Nezamuddin Nadwi, a two-term member of parliament. Challenging him is the independent candidate and former upazila chairman Abdul Motaleb. Leaders and activists from the local Awami League and affiliated organisations have joined forces to oppose Nadwi, who transitioned to the Awami League from the Jamaat-e-Islami.

The party's candidate representing the boat symbol in the Chattogram-16 (Banshkhali) constituency is Mustafizur Rahman Chowdhury, a two-term parliamentarian. Standing in opposition to him is the independent candidate and Vice President of the District Awami League, Mujibur Rahman. Locals anticipate a robust competition for this seat.