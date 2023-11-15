BSD, AB Party reject JS polls schedule

Politics

TBS Report
15 November, 2023, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 15 November, 2023, 09:18 pm

The leaders and activists of AB Party brough out a demonstration procession in the capital after the election scheduled was announced this evening. Photo: Courtesy
The leaders and activists of AB Party brough out a demonstration procession in the capital after the election scheduled was announced this evening. Photo: Courtesy

The Bangladesh Samajtantrik Dal (BSD) and Amar Bangladesh (AB) Party have rejected the national election schedule announced by the Election Commission. 

In a statement, BSD General Secretary Bajlur Rashid Firoz said, "The chief election commissioner announced a one-sided election schedule, disregarding the viewpoints of opposition parties and the majority of the people."

He said, "The schedule, announced disregarding public demand, represents a mere formality that obstructs the realisation of fair elections and undermines the people's right to vote. The BSD rejects this one-sided schedule and urges its immediate cancellation as a gesture of respecting public opinion."

He further urged everyone to actively participate and ensure the success of tomorrow's hartal called by the left-leaning alliance.

Meanwhile, the leaders and activists of AB Party brough out a demonstration procession after the election scheduled was announced this evening.

In a press conference, AB Party convener AFM Solaiman Chowdhury said the "farcical" election schedule will create deadlock and extreme political instability in the country. 

AB Party member secretary Mojibur Rahman Manju emphasized that the nation demands a free, fair and inclusive election. 

"Today, all major opposition political parties, including the AB Party, are protesting to realise this demand," he added.

