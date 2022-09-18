Basad condemns attacks on BNP, opposition parties 

Politics

TBS Report
18 September, 2022, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 18 September, 2022, 07:08 pm

Bangladesh Samajtantrik Dal (Basad) has condemned the attacks by the ruling party men and police on political programmes of opposition parties including BNP.

In a statement Sunday (18 September), Basad Central Committee General Secretary Bazlur Rashid Firoz said, "Meeting, rally, procession, strike, freedom of expression is the constitutional right of every citizen. But the current government has established a fascist rule by taking away the voting rights and democratic rights of the people.

He said public sufferings have crossed all limits due to inflation amid soaring commodity prices. 

He also said the government is protecting the interests of vested syndicates without taking effective measures to curb price hikes.

Bazlur Rashid Firoz said, "No dictator in the past could survive in power exercising repression, torture, assaults and the current government will not be able to either."

He strongly demanded an end to police intervention in democratic movements as well as attacks and torture on opposition parties by taking lesson from the past.

At the same time, he called on all leftist progressive forces to form a united mass movement and resistance against the government's attacks, lawsuits, suppression and torture.

