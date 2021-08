Supreme Court lawyer Barrister Sayedul Haque Sumon has been suspended from Jubo League.

"Barrister Sumon has been suspended for demeaning 'Joy Bangla' slogan and being involved in anti-organisational activities," Jubo League General Secretary Mainul Hossain Khan Nikhil confirmed the matter to the media on Saturday night.

Barrister Sumon was made law affairs secretary of the Awami League's front wing in November last year.