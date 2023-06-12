Barishal city polls: Mayor Sadiq Abdullah skips on casting vote 

Politics

TBS Report
12 June, 2023, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 12 June, 2023, 05:51 pm

Barishal city polls: Mayor Sadiq Abdullah skips on casting vote 

Incumbent Barishal City Corporation (BCC) Mayor Serniabad Sadiq Abdullah did not cast his vote in today's city corporation polls. 

The mayor, also the secretary of the Awami League city unit, has been staying outside Barishal since the campaign started on 26 May and did not return on the polling day on Monday. 

Mir Amin Uddin, former general secretary of Nagar Awami League and member of Abul Khair's election management committee, told the media that Sadiq Abdullah was instructed not to come to Barishal before the elections from the higher-ups of the party. 

Sadiq Abdullah's uncle Abul Khair Abdullah aka Khokon Serniabat has been nominated by the Awami League for the post of mayor in the Barishal city elections. 

There was a conflict between the uncle and nephew over Khair's nomination. 

Meanwhile, Khair Abdullah carried out the entire election activities with his leaders and workers. 

According to party sources, Khair Abdullah's elder brother Abul Hasanat Abdullah is a Member of Parliament from Barisal-1 (Gournadi and Agailjhara) Constituency. 

He is a voter of his constituency. 

Earlier on Sunday, Abul Khair Abdullah told the media, "Everyone in the party is working with me with confidence in my leadership. Whoever there is a conflict with, I am trying to work together. Whether others work with me or not is their personal matter." 

The AL candidate refused to make a comment on whether Sadiq would vote in the election.

