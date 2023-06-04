Barishal city polls: Jatiya Party's Taposh announces 30-point manifesto

Barishal city polls: Jatiya Party's Taposh announces 30-point manifesto

He sought votes for his symbol from city dwellers to fulfil his manifesto

Barishal city polls: Jatiya Party&#039;s Taposh announces 30-point manifesto

Jatiya Party mayoral candidate Ikbal Hossain Taposh in the Barishal city corporation elections has declared his 30-point manifesto aimed at making Barishal a developed city.  

"I want to increase the productivity of the city by developing infrastructures, business, and improving the environment," he was presenting his election pledges at the party office in the city's Sadar road area on Sunday.

In his manifesto, the mayor candidate has given priority to bringing medical facilities, and standard education under the supervision of the city corporation if he is elected.

 "Schools, colleges, and a university of English and Bangla mediums, as well as standard medical facilities, would be set up in the city under the patronisation of the city corporation," he added.

He didn't explain in detail how he would set up the university under the city corporation.

To ensure the environment and the cleanness of the city, all the canals would be free from encroachers, and wastes would be removed regularly before sun rising, cited the manifesto.

Ikbal Hossain Taposh also promised to crack down on drugs and raise awareness about it.

Ensuring safe drinking water, easy and comfortable transportation for students, playing field, and increasing the facilities for cultural and religious practices have also been mentioned in the manifesto.

He sought votes for his symbol from city dwellers to fulfil his manifesto.  The voting in the city corporation will be held on 12 June.

 

Barishal City Corporation

