Barishal city polls: Clash between AL, Islami Andolan leaves several injured

UNB
12 June, 2023, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 12 June, 2023, 01:41 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Several supporters of mayoral candidates backed by Awami League (AL) and Islami Andolan Bangladesh were injured in a clash this morning (Monday, 9 June) over entering a polling centre amid the ongoing Barishal City Corporation polls.

Islami Andolan candidate Mufti Syed Muhammad Faizul Karim, who is contesting the election with the "hand fan" symbol, alleged that several of his supporters as well as he were injured in an attack by ruling party men when they were about to enter the Kawnia Secondary Girls School centre.

He said voters and his agents were forced to leave the Kawnia and Manik Miah centres.

"Activists of the Awami League mayoral candidate barred me from entering the Kawnia centre when I tried to lodge a complaint with the presiding officer," the Islami Andolan candidate said.

"I, along with several of my supporters, was injured in the attack," he said.

Barishal city polls: Voters being barred from coming to polling stations, say 2 mayoral candidates

Denying the allegation made by the Islami Andolan candidate and supporters, Awami League activist Biddyut said they only told them that they "should not enter the polling centre with such a big crowd."

"Rather they [Islami Andolan activists] carried out an attack on us with knives, leaving several men injured," he said.

Returning Officer Humayun Kabir said they were aware of "chaos" over entering a polling centre. Terming it as a "sporadic incident," he said they are looking into the matter.

Voting in Barishal city began at 8am and will continue till 4pm without any break. EVMs are being used at all centres to take votes.

Seven candidates are competing for the mayoral post in the Barishal city polls. Besides, 119 candidates are in the race for the post of general councillor and 42 candidates for the reserved councillor post.

A total of 276,298 voters will be able to cast their votes in 126 polling stations under 30 wards. Of the centres, 106 are considered "vulnerable".

Ten platoons of the BGB remain deployed in the BCC election along with 4,500 members of the law enforcing agencies.

