Barishal city polls: AL candidate pledges to build a planned city, reduce taxation

Politics

TBS Report
07 June, 2023, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 07 June, 2023, 06:00 pm

Related News

Barishal city polls: AL candidate pledges to build a planned city, reduce taxation

TBS Report
07 June, 2023, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 07 June, 2023, 06:00 pm
Barishal city polls: AL candidate pledges to build a planned city, reduce taxation

Awami League nominated candidate for the Barishal City Corporation election Abul Khayer Abdullah, alias Khokon Serniabat, has pledged to build Barishal as a planned city with architectural beauty. 

He also pledged to reduce the high taxation of the city dwellers while unveiling his 35-point election manifesto on Wednesday (7 June) at the community centre at Bagura Road in the city. 

The city would be transformed as a tourist spot to attract tourists from all over the world and create opportunities for the city dwellers to increase their income, said Khokon. 

The candidate has focused on the development of the drainage system and waste management as well as excavating the 22 canals of the city mentioned in the manifesto. 

He will also arrange pure drinking and gas supply for the city dwellers, according to the manifesto. 

Moreover, the city would be free from any kind of tolling, drugs and terrorist. 

The manifesto also focused on business and industry of the city. 

The mayoral candidate emphasised on the green city as he would plant more trees at all the areas in the city. 

He said he would develop an online based application, "Smart Barishal", which people can use to let their issues be known.

Top News

Barishal City Corporation / Barishal city polls

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Why aspiration mismatch is a bigger challenge than skill mismatch

4h | Pursuit
Akhand Bharat: What's in a map?

Akhand Bharat: What's in a map?

8h | Panorama
The 500-bed, 12-storey Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery is the country’s first specialised burn institute. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Treatment is a byproduct, not the focus: Inside Bangladesh's largest specialised burn institute 

5h | Panorama
Marcus Ashworth/Columnist

Brics raging against the dollar is an exercise in futility

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

DU students are suffering due to electricity

DU students are suffering due to electricity

3h | TBS Stories
'Lal Biroi' in Gaibandha

'Lal Biroi' in Gaibandha

4h | TBS Stories
Imran fears re-arrest

Imran fears re-arrest

22h | TBS World
Zlatan Ibrahimovic retires from football

Zlatan Ibrahimovic retires from football

1d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership
Banking

bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership

2
Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Splash

The Night Dhaka did NOT vibe with Anuv Jain

3
Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid
Energy

Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid

4
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

5
Photo: TBS
Energy

2nd unit of Payra power plant to shut down over coal shortage

6
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Environment

After Dhaka South, Dhaka North fells trees on Technical intersection