Barishal city polls: AL candidate pledges to build a planned city, reduce taxation

Awami League nominated candidate for the Barishal City Corporation election Abul Khayer Abdullah, alias Khokon Serniabat, has pledged to build Barishal as a planned city with architectural beauty.

He also pledged to reduce the high taxation of the city dwellers while unveiling his 35-point election manifesto on Wednesday (7 June) at the community centre at Bagura Road in the city.

The city would be transformed as a tourist spot to attract tourists from all over the world and create opportunities for the city dwellers to increase their income, said Khokon.

The candidate has focused on the development of the drainage system and waste management as well as excavating the 22 canals of the city mentioned in the manifesto.

He will also arrange pure drinking and gas supply for the city dwellers, according to the manifesto.

Moreover, the city would be free from any kind of tolling, drugs and terrorist.

The manifesto also focused on business and industry of the city.

The mayoral candidate emphasised on the green city as he would plant more trees at all the areas in the city.

He said he would develop an online based application, "Smart Barishal", which people can use to let their issues be known.