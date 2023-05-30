Barishal city polls: AL candidate Khokon alleges lack of support from party leaders

The Awami League nominated mayoral candidate Khokon Serniabat said he is disappointed over the lack of support from some leaders of the ruling party for his election race in the upcoming Barishal city polls.

"I have not been getting enough support from some political leaders in the city since starting the election race," said Khokon Serniabat during a meeting organised by the Bangladesh Awami Jubo League, which aimed to garner support for his candidacy.

The meeting was attended by Jubo League leaders from eight districts with Fazle Sam's Parosh, president of Jubo league, as the chair.

"I am old enough, so I don't have any desire of earning fame or wealth becoming mayor of the city. People here have been deprived of all modes of development for many years. Now, I want to work for them and for development", said Khokon adding that his sole political guardian is Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

"I will never forget the love I received from the people, which I earned in a short span of time," he added.

City Awami League President AKM Jahangir, who attended the meeting as the special guest, said, "Khokon Serniabat is an innocent candidate considering the political field, as there is no complaint against him or any stain on his political character."

Mainul Hossain Khan Nikhil, secretary of the Bangladesh Awami Jubo League, attended the meeting as a special guest. He said, "The people of Barishal are fortunate as they have got an innocent man as their mayoral candidate. Being an honest man is a prerequisite to becoming a mayor working for the development of any city corporation.

Bahauddin Nasim, joint secretary of the party, spoke as the chief guest. He said the result of the city corporation election is very important for the forthcoming parliamentary elections.

There is no other way but to reach everyone in the city to confirm their votes, said Nasim, adding, "All participants need to go door to door and pray for votes."