Barishal city polls: AL candidate Khokon alleges lack of support from party leaders

Politics

TBS Report
30 May, 2023, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 30 May, 2023, 08:39 pm

Related News

Barishal city polls: AL candidate Khokon alleges lack of support from party leaders

TBS Report
30 May, 2023, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 30 May, 2023, 08:39 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The Awami League nominated mayoral candidate Khokon Serniabat said he is disappointed over the lack of support from some leaders of the ruling party for his election race in the upcoming Barishal city polls. 

"I have not been getting enough support from some political leaders in the city since starting the election race," said Khokon Serniabat during a meeting organised by the Bangladesh Awami Jubo League, which aimed to garner support for his candidacy. 

The meeting was attended by Jubo League leaders from eight districts with Fazle Sam's Parosh, president of Jubo league, as the chair. 

"I am old enough, so I don't have any desire of earning fame or wealth becoming mayor of the city. People here have been deprived of all modes of development for many years. Now, I want to work for them and for development", said Khokon adding that his sole political guardian is Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. 

"I will never forget the love I received from the people, which I earned in a short span of time," he added.

City Awami League President AKM Jahangir, who attended the meeting as the special guest, said, "Khokon Serniabat is an innocent candidate considering the political field, as there is no complaint against him or any stain on his political character."

Mainul Hossain Khan Nikhil, secretary of the Bangladesh Awami Jubo League, attended the meeting as a special guest. He said, "The people of Barishal are fortunate as they have got an innocent man as their mayoral candidate. Being an honest man is a prerequisite to becoming a mayor working for the development of any city corporation. 

Bahauddin Nasim, joint secretary of the party, spoke as the chief guest. He said the result of the city corporation election is very important for the forthcoming parliamentary elections. 

There is no other way but to reach everyone in the city to confirm their votes, said Nasim, adding, "All participants need to go door to door and pray for votes."

Top News

Barishal city polls / Awami League / mayor

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Olivier De Schutter. Sketch: TBS

The low-wage specialisation niche in Bangladesh is not a long-term solution: UN Special Rapporteur

7h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Jahangirnagar University: A building on its way up, a greenery on its way out

9h | Panorama
Wander Woman has hosted several international trips this year already. Pictured is a trip hosted in Jordan. Photos: Courtesy

Wander Woman: A women-led enterprise making travel safe, accessible for women

13h | Panorama
An exquisite symphony of flavours awaits in the heart of Old Dhaka, as this vegetarian ensemble takes centre stage, showcasing the rich heritage of traditional cuisine. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Jagannath Bhojonaloy: Vegetarianism, the traditional way

1d | Food

More Videos from TBS

Is MS Dhoni retiring?

Is MS Dhoni retiring?

27m | TBS SPORTS
Architectural art on the roof utilizing natural light

Architectural art on the roof utilizing natural light

1h | TBS Stories
Lost necklace found in Titanic wreckage

Lost necklace found in Titanic wreckage

2h | TBS World
Credence's Blue Bell will ensure modern accommodation

Credence's Blue Bell will ensure modern accommodation

3h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Low-cost housing planned for 4 lakh Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar workers

2
Photo: TBS
Energy

Wind power feeds national grid for first time Friday

3
Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration
Budget

Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration

4
File Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

US govt's new visa policy does not bother Bangladesh government: Shahriar Alam

5
Bus rams Pak deputy high commissioner's car in B'baria
Bangladesh

Bus rams Pak deputy high commissioner's car in B'baria

6
Cenbank prints Tk70,000cr new money in 11 months to support nat'l budget
Budget

Cenbank prints Tk70,000cr new money in 11 months to support nat'l budget