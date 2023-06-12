Barishal and Khulna elections being carried out in fair and celebratory manner: EC

Barishal and Khulna City Corporation Elections are being carried out in free, fair and festive manner, said Election Commissioner Md Ahsan Habib Khan.

The Election Commission has been monitoring the polls of these two cities through CCTV cameras from the Agargaon election building in the capital since Monday morning.

During that time EC briefed reporters and said, "We are getting reports from the field level from our own observation team."

"The election is being carried out in a fair and free way. I did not get any kind of non-cooperation from anyone. First of all, the voters came to the centre smoothly. Secondly, candidates are cooperating, there was no disorderly situation. Thirdly, the law and order forces and the administration are in control of the situation. Everyone has been conducting the election peacefully so far. Voters are voting happily in a festive atmosphere."

He added, "Everyone including the chief election commissioner are monitoring every CCTV camera. The presence of voters in such a festive atmosphere since morning is beyond imagination. The Election Commission has assured voters of fair elections and encouraged them to come to voting centres."

He also said, in two and a half hours, some centres saw 80 votes and some saw about 47. It's not going slow, it's going fast.

Voting will continue even after four o'clock if there are voters within the perimeter of the polling station, he added.

He expressed hope that voter turnout will be higher than in the past. Voting is being done by electronic voting machines (EVM), but there is not much difficulty.