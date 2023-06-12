Barishal AL candidate Abul Khair denies to comment on support from brother, nephew

TBS Report
12 June, 2023, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 12 June, 2023, 01:15 pm

From the right, Abul Hasnat Abdullah, Abul Khair Abdullah and Serniabat Sadiq Abdullah. Photo: Collected
From the right, Abul Hasnat Abdullah, Abul Khair Abdullah and Serniabat Sadiq Abdullah. Photo: Collected

Abul Khair Abdullah, the Awami League-candidate for the Barishal City Corporation (BCC) election, declined to comment on his brother Abul Hasanat Abdullah and nephew Serniabad Sadiq Abdullah. 

"No comments," he said, reacting to questions from reporters when they asked if his brother and nephew will vote for him today. 

Former mayor Serniabad Sadiq Abdullah, also the general secretary of the Barishal City Awami League, was among the aspirants of the party ticket to vie in the election. However, Sadiq Abdullah's father Abul Hasnat Abdullah was made the chief of one of the two electioneering committees formed to support Abul Khair after he bagged the AL nomination.

Barishal city polls: Islami Andolan's Faizul Karim optimistic about winning if 'people allowed to vote'

After casting his vote at the Government Barishal College polling centre this morning around 10:30am, he expressed confidence about winning the poll while talking with reporters. "Voters are casting their vote with enthusiasm. I am optimistic about winning if it continues like this for the rest of the day," he said. 

He further mentioned that there have been no reports of irregularities at any place, and everything has been peaceful.

