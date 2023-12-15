Barishal-5: Sadiq Abdullah's candidacy cancelled over dual citizenship concealment

Former Barishal Mayor and independent candidate for Barishal-5 constituency Serniabat Sadiq Abdullah's candidacy has been cancelled over concealing information about dual citizenship on the last day of the Election Commission's (EC) appeal hearing.

The Election Commission delivered the verdict after reviewing his appeal on Friday (15 December) morning.

Sadiq Abdullah's legal representative, senior lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan, informed journalists that they intend to appeal against the annulment of Sadiq Abdullah's candidacy in the High Court.

Lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan is speaking to journalists after the Election Commission's hearing. Photo: Jahir Rayhan/TBS

"On Sunday, we will file an appeal in the High Court," the lawyer said.

Earlier, the incumbent member of parliament from the constituency and state minister for water resources, Zahid Faruk Shamim, filed an appeal alleging Sadiq had concealed information regarding his dual citizenship and his wife's assets.

During the appeal hearing on 10 December, EC directed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to collect information by 14 December based on his US citizenship and assets with the help of the US Embassy in Dhaka.

Sadiq, the eldest son of Abul Hasanat Abdullah, president of the Barishal district Awami League and candidate for the Barishal-1 constituency, was elected as the city mayor in 2018.

He is also the general secretary of the Barishal Metropolitan Awami League.

A total of 2,716 nomination papers were filed in 300 seats for the upcoming polls. Among them, 731 nominations were cancelled by the returning officers.

The appeal process against the decision of the returning officers began on 5 December at the Election Commission building in the capital's Agargaon area. In the next three days, 419 appeals were filed with the EC.

The EC was scheduled to dispose of 100 petitions daily from 10-15 December. The 12th national election is slated to take place on 7 January 2024.