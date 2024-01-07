Barishal-5 constituency: 4 arrested while attempting to cast fake votes

Politics

UNB
07 January, 2024, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 07 January, 2024, 03:47 pm

A voter&#039;s finger being marked after casting vote. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
A voter's finger being marked after casting vote. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Four people were arrested while trying to cast fake votes at a polling station in Barishal-5 constituency on Sunday. 

The attempt to cast the fake votes was made at Shaheed Arjumoni Centre under Barishal City Corporation around 1:30 pm. 

Sajal Kumar Biswas, presiding officer of the polling station, confirmed the matter saying that four teenagers were standing in a queue to cast fake votes.

Law enforcers challenged them and arrested them, he said, adding that they were handed them over to the election officer for taking action in this regard.

A total of six candidates are contesting the polls in Barishal-5 constituency with a strong fight between Awami League and independent candidates Jahid Faruk Shamim and Salauddin Ripon respectively with boat and truck symbols.

