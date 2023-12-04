Barishal-4: AL leader Shammi loses candidacy over dual citizenship, Pankaj moves to next phase

Politics

TBS Report
04 December, 2023, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 04 December, 2023, 06:18 pm

Awami League&#039;s International Affairs Secretary Shammi Ahmed addresses a discussion event marking the National Genocide Day on 25 March 2019. File Photo: X (formerly known as Twitter)
Awami League's International Affairs Secretary Shammi Ahmed addresses a discussion event marking the National Genocide Day on 25 March 2019. File Photo: X (formerly known as Twitter)

The Election Commission (EC) today cancelled the nomination of Awami League leader Shammi Ahmed for Barishal-4 (Hijla-Mehendiganj) in the upcoming Jatiya Sangsad polls over holding dual citizenship.

At the same time, the EC announced the nomination of Pankaj Nath, the incumbent lawmaker for the seat, as valid on Monday (4 December). 

Pankaj on Sunday alleged that Shammi, who is the international affairs secretary of the Awami League, holds the citizenship for both Bangladesh and Australia.

In a similar fashion, Shammi alleged that Pankaj, in his wealth statement, hid his ownership of public transportation Bihanga Paribahan that runs in several routes in Dhaka. 

Following the scrutiny of the allegations, Barishal Deputy Commissioner Shahidul Islam, who is also the returning officer for the district, announced the cancellation of Shammi's candidacy at around 3:30pm on Monday (4 December) in the meeting room of the district administration.

He said according to the Representation of the People Order, 1972, an election candidate cannot hold dual citizenship. Hence, Shammi's nomination has been cancelled.

Besides, the nomination of 10 more aspiring national polls candidates have been cancelled while the nomination of 45 candidates have been accepted.

The returning officer said a total of 55 candidates had collected nominations for the Barishal-4 seat.

Pankaj was expelled from the Awami League in September 2022 for violating party discipline after he was allegedly heard telling a police official that he would hack the Hijla municipal mayor.

The AL did not nominate Pankaj this time, instead went with Shammi. Followers of the incumbent MP had claimed that he would not run in the 12th JS polls. But in a surprising move, he submitted his nomination paper for the Barishal-4 seat on 28 November.

