Bangladesh's economy in a deeper crisis than its politics: Mintoo

Politics

TBS Report
29 June, 2024, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 29 June, 2024, 04:49 pm

Bangladesh's economy in a deeper crisis than its politics: Mintoo

“Politics and economy are interdependent, as politics controls the economy and, in turn, the economy refines politics,” he says

TBS Report
29 June, 2024, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 29 June, 2024, 04:49 pm
BNP Vice-Chairman Abdul Awal Mintoo. Photo: Collected
BNP Vice-Chairman Abdul Awal Mintoo. Photo: Collected

Bangladesh's economy is currently in a deeper crisis than its politics, BNP Vice Chairman Abdul Awal Mintoo said today (29 June).

"Without resolving political issues, economic problems cannot be fixed," he said at the "Peace Ambassador National Conference 2024" held at the Krishibid Institution Complex in the capital's Farmgate.

Mintoo, also the former president of the FBCCI further said, "As power becomes centralised, inequality tends to increase. To overcome these crises, a new social contract must be established, an environment for dialogue needs to be fostered, and a balanced political atmosphere needs to be created.

"Otherwise, political power will remain centralised, and disparities will not decrease," he added. 

Mintoo further said political divisions in the country have significantly increased, primarily from political issues. 

"Politics and economy are interdependent, as politics controls the economy and, in turn, the economy refines politics," he said. 

The BNP vice chairman said politicians are a thousand times more responsible for economic crises, income disparity, and inflation than investors or economists.

The conference was organised by The Hunger Project in cooperation with USAID, Democracy International, and IFES.

