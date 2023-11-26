Bangladeshis enraged at India for backing an 'authoritarian govt': Rizvi

TBS Report
26 November, 2023, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 26 November, 2023, 04:23 pm

This criticism came a day after BNP had expressed discontent towards Russia for endorsing the ruling party's capability to conduct fair elections in Bangladesh

A file photo of BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi.
BNP's Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi today lashed out at India for its stance regarding the upcoming national elections in Bangladesh. 

This criticism came a day after BNP had expressed discontent towards Russia for endorsing the ruling party's capability to conduct fair elections in Bangladesh.

Rizvi said, "The Indian government and politicians should understand why the people of Bangladesh are enraged against them. By supporting an 'authoritarian government', they [India] have taken a position against the people of Bangladesh."

"They [India] should support what the people of Bangladesh want," he emphasised while leading a demonstration in the capital's Banani on Sunday (26 November), on the first day of the seventh round of the countrywide blockade programme.

Further adding to his stance, Rizvi highlighted that the current Bangladesh government has "given them (India) everything while receiving nothing in return."

Describing the Bangladesh-India border as the most "bloodied border", Rizvi said the BSF engages in frequent shooting incidents resulting in the deaths of Bangladeshis along the border.

Rizvi went on to criticise the neighbouring country for its disproportionate trade relations with Bangladesh.

"India conducts one-sided trade with Bangladesh while hindering Bangladeshi businesses there," he said, alleging that India is earning billions of dollars in remittances from Bangladesh through various means.

Earlier on 25 November, BNP criticised the statement made by Maria Zakharova, spokesperson of the Russian Foreign Ministry, regarding Bangladesh, stating that such remarks have hurt the sentiments of the Bangladeshi people who aspire for democracy.

On 22 November, Maria Zakharova, the spokesperson of the Russian Foreign Ministry, made a remark via Russian MFA's X (Twitter) handle with an allegation that says, "At the end of October, US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas met with a member of the local opposition to discuss plans for organising anti-government rallies."

Zakharova also accused the US Ambassador of "interfering in Bangladesh's internal politics". Her message was also shared on the verified Facebook page of the Russian Embassy in Dhaka.

Criticising Zakharova's statement, Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said, "The spokesperson's remarks are in conflict with the aspirations and position of the Bangladeshi people for a transparent and participatory election."

