Bangladesh won't be handed over to Pakistan followers: Quader  

Politics

BSS
06 August, 2023, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 06 August, 2023, 04:45 pm

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has said Bangladesh will not be handed over to the allies of Pakistan although various quarters are engaged in conspiracies with this country.

"Take oath and get ready for Bangabandhu's Bangladesh … Bangladesh has emerged from huge sacrifices… We will never hand over the country and this flag to those who are loyal to Pakistan," Quader said while addressing the special extended meeting of the Awami League at the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's official residence Ganabhaban.

Prime Minister and Awami League President Sheikh Hasina presided over the meeting.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said, "Don't worry. We will win the next general elections led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina."

A vested quarter has renewed conspiracies against the country, the minister said, adding, "Even attempts are being made to carry out terrorist activities."

He further said, "Bangladesh has made significant progress despite huge obstacles under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Sheikh Hasina never bowed down to anybody. So, there is nothing to worry about." 

Regarding the BNP, the ruling party leader said the Awami League is stronger than the BNP. "So, there is nothing to worry about seeing the party's [BNP] gatherings," he said.

Calling on party men to make preparations for the election, the senior ruling party leader said the Awami League will reach the port of victory in the next general elections. 

Quader said, "Sheikh Hasina has still emerged as the destination of confidence for Bangladesh. So, get ready. We will move ahead with the leadership of Sheikh Hasina."

The ruling party leader also said the price hike of essentials is still creating a drawback in the country, although it still remains in a better situation compared to many other countries in the world.

