Bangladesh will lose if PM Hasina defeated in election: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader speaking at an event held in the capital recently. File Photo

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Saturday said Bangladesh will lose if Sheikh Hasina is defeated in the upcoming national election.

"Sheikh Hasina must win to save the country's poor people," said Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, while addressing a food distribution programme organised marking the 48th martyrdom anniversary of the father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in Dhaka's Mirpur on Saturday.

"There is no alternative to Sheikh Hasina," he said, asking, "Who is a more competent prime minister than Sheikh Hasina in the country?

"BNP want the resignation of Sheikh Hasina, people don't want Sheikh Hasina's resignation, caretaker government and dissolution of the parliament," he said.

Terming the BNP as a party of terrorism and corruption, he said he feared that the opposition party would erase the Awami League in a night if they came to power again.

BNP will swallow up the liberation war and democracy and turn the country into Pakistan and Afghanistan if they can grab power, the Awami League leader said.

Chaired by Dhaka North Awami League President Sheikh Bazlur Rahman, lawmaker Aga Khan Mintu, Organising Secretary of the party's central committee Mirza Azam and Dhaka north unit's General Secretary SM Mannan Kochi among others spoke at the event.