Bangladesh will become wasteland if BNP-Jamaat comes to power: Anisul

Politics

TBS Report
24 August, 2023, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 24 August, 2023, 08:06 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq has said Bangladesh will become a wasteland if the BNP-Jamaat alliance comes to power again.

"Conspiracy to make Bangladesh a failed state, erase Bangabandhu from the country's history, is still going on. We have to vote for the Boat symbol in the next general polls and make Sheikh Hasina win again to foil this conspiracy. We all have to remain aware as we do not want the BNP-Jamaat's politics of destruction," he said while addressing a discussion today (24 August).

Sampriti Bangladesh, a social platform for prominent citizens, organised the roundtable discussion titled "August Tragedy, National and International Politics" at the capital's CIRDAP Auditorium.

"BNP founder Ziaur Rahman had appointed the killers of 15 August, and 3 November 1975, in Bangladesh embassies in different foreign countries. He had formed a government with Razakars and Al-Badrs, and made Shah Azizur Rahman prime minister," Anisul Huq said.

The minister further said the government will form a high-level commission to identify the individuals responsible for orchestrating the assassination of Bangabandhu.

Mentioning that the draft act for forming this commission is ready, Anisul said, "We would establish the truth so that the next generation can get to know about the plotters, perpetrators, and their families, and remain aware about them."

Emphasising the 19 assassination attempts targeting Sheikh Hasina, he said the grenade attack on 21 August 2004, the bomb blasts in Ramna Botomul, and nationwide series bomb blasts in district courts were orchestrated in collaboration with the BNP-Jamaat government to destabilise the country.

"The effort is still underway, but we are determined to prevent it from succeeding," he added.

Presided over by Sampriti Bangladesh convener Pijush Bandapadhaya and conducted by its member secretary Dr Mamun Al Mahtab Swapnil, the discussion was also addressed by former Appellate Division judge Shamsuddin Chowdhury Manik, Major General (retd) Mohammad Ali Shikder, Dr Uttam Barua, Prof Chandranath Poddar, Prof Hafizur Rahman Karjon, Afizur Rahman and Minar Mansur, among others.

