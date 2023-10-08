Shibir calls for street movement focused on revamping education sector

The Islami Chattra Shibir, the student wing of Jamaat-e-Islami, chalked out a set of seven demands, with a focus on revamping the education system, alongside its political calls.

Unveiling the demands, Rajibur Rahman, the president of Shibir's central committee, at an auditorium in the capital on Sunday, said, "A system of free education should be implemented at all levels, from primary to graduation. Free education should be guaranteed for children from disadvantaged groups, especially ethnic minorities and the Rohingya community. Additionally, the costs of educational materials, including paper and pens, should be reduced."

Declaring a street movement till the demands are met, the student wing also called for the resignation of the government, reinstatement of a caretaker government, and the release of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia, Jamaat Ameer Shafiqur Rahman, human rights activist Adilur Rahman, and others.

On the issue of education, it demanded a budget allocation of 25% for the education sector, asserting that one-fourth of the education budget should be devoted to research. The reduction of government VAT in private universities was also included.

The revocation of the National Curriculum Framework 2021 and the establishment of an ethical, technical, and practical education policy, which mandates religious and moral education at all levels, are part of the seven-point demands.

Shibir also calls for modernisation of the madrasa education system.

Rajibur clarified that these seven points represent not only the demands of Shibir but also the broader student society.

"If these demands are not met, the Islami Chhatra Shibir will actively participate in realising them through a vigorous mass movement alongside the student society," Rajibur warned.

Among the other demands, Shibir also called for the return of all those who have gone missing across the country, including five leaders and activists of Shibir.

The party also demanded the withdrawal of all political cases against leaders and activists of opposition parties.

"Shibir members have endured significant hardships over the last 15 years. Thousands of activists have been implicated in 10,358 political cases, with 28,723 individuals incarcerated," he said.

They further emphasised the prompt reopening of Shibir's central office and offices nationwide.

"As a student organisation, Shibir should be allowed to conduct all political and student-friendly programmes without hindrance," Rajibur said.

He also urged all student organisations to join forces in the streets for the movement to overthrow the "authoritarian government."

"I call on all segments of society, including law enforcement officers, civil society, journalists, and professionals, to take to the streets and voice their demands," he added.