Bangladesh Samyabadi Dal names candidates for 8 seats in national polls

The Bangladesh Samyabadi Dal (M-L) has announced the names of its candidates for the 12th Jatiya Sangsad (JS) elections slated for 7 January.

The names were disclosed at a meeting of the party's parliamentary board today, after scrutiny of the nomination papers, a press release said.

The names of the selected candidates are: Bangladesher Samyabadi Dal (M-L) Comrade Dilip Barua (Chattogram-1), Comrade Mohiuddin Mahim (Noakhali-3), Sultan Ahmed Biswash (Chuadanga-1), Sheikh Tariqul Islam (Satkhira- 3), Biren Saha (Nator-1), Comrade Anwar Hossain Bablu (Kushtia-2), Comrade Md Ashraful Alam (Lalmonirhat-3) and Sakhawat Khan Saikat (Tangail-3).