Bangladesh prisons turn into torture cells: Rizvi

TBS Report
11 December, 2023, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 11 December, 2023, 05:56 pm

A file photo of BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi. Photo: Collected
A file photo of BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi. Photo: Collected

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said on Monday 100 people have died in police custody this year, with the majority being BNP leaders and activists.

"The country's 68 prisons have transformed into torture cells, where BNP leaders and activists in good health are being falsely incarcerated and released only after their death," said Rizvi at a virtual conference today.

He said, "The prisoners are being killed, depriving them of treatment. Sick inmates are abandoned in prison hospitals with their hands and legs tied by chains."

According to Ain o Salish Kendra (ASK) data, 93 prisoners died between January and November this year in police custody, marking the highest toll in recent years.

Rizvi mentioned that 65 people died in police custody last year, the majority of whom were BNP members.

"Five more people, mostly BNP leaders and activists, died in the government's crackdown launched ahead of the January 7 election," claimed Rizvi.

He said "Many BNP leaders and activists are falling ill due to the torture in prisons, and BNP men are also subjected to torture outside the prisons."

Referring to media reports, Rizvi stated, "88,000 people are incarcerated in 68 prisons with a capacity of 43,000."

Commenting on the escalating essential prices, he said, "Commodity prices are out of control because of the Awami League business syndicate."

Rizvi urged the people of the country to ensure the success of the blockade scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday.

