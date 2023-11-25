Bangladesh Oikya Party's open letter to AL, BNP to save the country

Politics

UNB
25 November, 2023, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 25 November, 2023, 08:41 pm

The leaders of Bangladesh Oikya Party held a press conference at Judge Court area in the capital on Saturday (25 November). Photo: UNB
Bangladesh Oikya Party (BOP), a new political party, has sent an open letter to the two leading political parties—the ruling Awami League and opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP)—to save the country by reaching an understanding over the election-time government issue.

The leaders of the BOP at a press conference at Judge Court area in the capital on Saturday made the call by reading out its open letter to both the parties, a party press release said.

Bangladesh Oikya Party founder Muhammad Abdur Rahim Chowdhury, Vice-Chairman Moktar Hossain Dhali, General Secretary Advocate Al Mahmud Hasan and other leaders were present at the press conference.

They said political tensions centring the 12th parliamentary elections across the country have increased as the election schedule was announced without any agreement made among the political parties on an interim government.

On the other hand, depending on the international powers, the two main parties of the country are moving towards uncertainty. Therefore, the open letter was sent to Awami League President Sheikh Hasina and BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman with the aim of securing a peaceful solution on the election-time government issue, said the leaders of the BOP.

In a written statement, the BOP alleged that the Awami League and BNP had taken all possible measures to defeat each other by involving foreigners by creating a context of civil war in the country.

But the fact is that no one can defeat each other. But both the alliances can destroy the country. In such a situation, the common people are worried. The behavior of the two major parties will make their life difficult, they said.

The BOP leaders urged top leaders of two leading parties to reach an understanding over the issue of an interim government to avoid any future conflict which might deepen the country's political crisis further.

