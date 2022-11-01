Bangladesh is not in crisis, now BNP in deep crisis: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Tuesday said that the people of the country are not facing any trouble rather the BNP and its politics are in crisis.

The people of the country are not facing any danger, in fact, the people of the country are in danger because of BNP's activities, he said.

Quader, also the Road Transport and Bridges Minister, said this in a statement protesting the 'misleading' statement of BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Monday leader said the nation has been facing a terrible crisis only for the lack of democracy in the country. "We must overcome this crisis."

Fakhrul made the remarks while exchanging greetings with the members of the Hindu community and distinguished personalities at the BNP Chairperson's Gulshan office.

"People think that the biggest threat to the country's independence and sovereignty is the BNP," Quader said adding the values of the Liberation War and democracy are not safe in the hands of BNP.

People are worried about what will happen in the country as BNP is politically lost, he said.

There is no crisis of democracy in the country, the crisis is in the mentality of BNP, Quader said adding BNP always smells artificial crisis in their speech and spreads that independence is gone.

In the statement, the AL leader expressed his hope that BNP will return to the right track by embracing the spirit of the Liberation War and democratic values ​​which will indeed be helpful for the country's politics.

He also asked the BNP to shun bad politics to get rid of their crisis.

BNP threatens movement every day but they do not know who is the leader of their movement, he also said.

Quader said that the chairperson and the acting chairman of BNP are both convicted, one is convicted for embezzling money from an orphan. Bangabandhu's daughter allowed(her) the opportunity to receive treatment at home on humanitarian ground, he added.