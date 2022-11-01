Bangladesh is not in crisis, now BNP in deep crisis: Quader

Politics

UNB
01 November, 2022, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 01 November, 2022, 05:22 pm

Related News

Bangladesh is not in crisis, now BNP in deep crisis: Quader

UNB
01 November, 2022, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 01 November, 2022, 05:22 pm
Bangladesh is not in crisis, now BNP in deep crisis: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Tuesday said that the people of the country are not facing any trouble rather the BNP and its politics are in crisis.

The people of the country are not facing any danger, in fact, the people of the country are in danger because of   BNP's activities, he said.

Quader, also the Road Transport and Bridges Minister, said this in a statement protesting the 'misleading' statement of BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Monday leader said the nation has been facing a terrible crisis only for the lack of democracy in the country. "We must overcome this crisis."

Fakhrul made the remarks while exchanging greetings with the members of the Hindu community and distinguished personalities at the BNP Chairperson's Gulshan office.       

"People think that the biggest threat to the country's independence and sovereignty is the BNP," Quader said adding the values of the Liberation War and democracy are not safe in the hands of BNP.

People are worried about what will happen in the country as BNP is politically lost, he said.

There is no crisis of democracy in the country, the crisis is in the mentality of BNP, Quader said adding BNP always smells artificial crisis in their speech and spreads that independence is gone.

In the statement, the AL leader expressed his hope that BNP will return to the right track by embracing the spirit of the Liberation War and democratic values ​​which will indeed be helpful for the country's politics.

He also asked the BNP to shun bad politics to get rid of their crisis.

BNP threatens movement every day but they do not know who is the leader of their movement,  he also said.

Quader said that the chairperson and the acting chairman of BNP are both convicted, one is convicted for embezzling money from an orphan. Bangabandhu's daughter allowed(her) the opportunity to receive treatment at home on humanitarian ground, he added. 

Bangladesh / Top News

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader / BNP

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde has warned investors of a “higher likelihood of a recession” and signaled a less hawkish approach is in the works. Photo: Reuters

Whatever you do, do not mention the interest rate pivot

5h | Panorama
Agroshift supplies RMG workers with agricultural products directly from the farmers. PHOTO: Agroshift’s Facebook page

Replacing middlemen: Will Agroshift's attempts at scaling up see success?

6h | Panorama
The school is built on a 785.32 square metre area provided by Shahabuddin Foundation. Photo: Maruf Raihan

Shahabuddin School and College: Painted in earthy hues with children in mind

8h | Habitat
Illustration: TBS

How reliable is Bangladesh’s inflation data?

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

T20 World Cup: Key factors of England-New Zealand match

T20 World Cup: Key factors of England-New Zealand match

21h | Videos
Halloween stampede in Seoul

Halloween stampede in Seoul

1d | Videos
T20 World Cup: The Irish fight in vain

T20 World Cup: The Irish fight in vain

1d | Videos
Munshiganj farmers for producing saplings over vegetables for high profit

Munshiganj farmers for producing saplings over vegetables for high profit

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mirza Fakhrul’s daughter among 2 Bangladeshis nominated for 2023 Australian of the Year Awards

2
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Meet Akshata Murthy, the millionaire wife of Rishi Sunak

3
The $1.2 billion dollar gas question
Analysis

The $1.2 billion dollar gas question

4
Lending rate cap to be lifted soon: BB tells IMF
Economy

Lending rate cap to be lifted soon: BB tells IMF

5
Railway plans big for Dhaka-Ctg freight transport
Bangladesh

Railway plans big for Dhaka-Ctg freight transport

6
Photo: Reuters
Banking

IMF pushes for declaring defaulters in 90-day past-due