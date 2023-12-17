Bangladesh is no longer a country that's scared: MJ Akbar

Politics

UNB
17 December, 2023, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 17 December, 2023, 05:57 pm

Related News

Bangladesh is no longer a country that's scared: MJ Akbar

UNB
17 December, 2023, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 17 December, 2023, 05:57 pm
Akbar was delivering a keynote speech at a discussion at Dhaka’s Foreign Service Academy on 17 Dec. Photo: UNB
Akbar was delivering a keynote speech at a discussion at Dhaka’s Foreign Service Academy on 17 Dec. Photo: UNB

India's former state minister for foreign affairs MJ Akbar on Sunday said those trying to induce fears in Bangladesh ahead of its national election are forgetting that Bangladesh is no longer a country that is scared.   

"Bangladesh is not a country that fears anything," he told reporters when a questioner wanted to know his take on fear of sanctions or other measures that are being discussed ahead of the election.

The prominent author-journalist turned politician said that some of the attention that Bangladesh is drawing is caused by the country's relevance. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Akbar was delivering a keynote speech at a discussion, titled "Bangladesh's achievements in 52 years and its place in the region and beyond in the coming decades," at Dhaka's Foreign Service Academy.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen spoke at the discussion as the chief guest and said Bangladesh is no longer a bottomless basket but is a land of opportunities.

Momen highlighted the significant development and stability that Bangladesh achieved, noting that Bangladesh has been pursuing democracy.

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen and Rector of Foreign Service Academy, Mashfee Binte Shams, also spoke on the occasion.

After imposing sanctions on the elite force RAB, the United States in September this year announced steps to impose visa restrictions on Bangladeshi individuals – from law enforcement, ruling party, and political opposition – responsible for, or complicit in, undermining the democratic election process in Bangladesh.

The United States says it is committed to supporting free and fair elections in Bangladesh that are carried out in a peaceful manner while Bangladesh repeated its commitment to holding free and fair elections.

Responding to a question, Akbar said that Prime leader Sheikh Hasina should be celebrated and honoured as the "liberator and leader of the second liberation," and this was liberation of a nation from dictatorship.

The Indian politician said he can see great happiness in Bangladesh as the process of democracy here continues.

"I believe Bangladesh will be able to face its own problems and challenges through its own efforts," he said, putting emphasis on home-grown solutions instead of external intervention.

Highlighting Sheikh Hasina's historic contributions, Akbar said she is not just leading the nation towards democracy and freedom from hunger, but also towards a modern future to make Bangladesh a complete success story.

He said Bangladesh has become a nation of opportunities today under the leadership of Bangabandhu's daughter, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

"Bangladesh is the emerging power of Asia," he said, highlighting PM Hasina's development efforts towards ensuring inclusive growth.

India’s former state minister for foreign affairs MJ Akbar / politics

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Prinon Mostafa Fahad

Dhaka in December: Frolicking of red and green

6h | Features
The remnants of old Wari seem to be on their way out. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Old Dhaka's Wari: From cultural hub to just another urban jungle

11h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Shine bright with trendy and affordable pop culture brooch pins

1d | Brands
Photo: Collected

Top 6 equipment to set up your home gym

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

The current state of Bangladesh's economy and what the future holds. An analysis by Dr. Ahsan H Mansur

The current state of Bangladesh's economy and what the future holds. An analysis by Dr. Ahsan H Mansur

47m | TBS Economy
Pakistan uses artificial rain for the first time to fight pollution

Pakistan uses artificial rain for the first time to fight pollution

1h | TBS World
Conflict of interests is obvious if business is not separated from politics-Arfan Ali

Conflict of interests is obvious if business is not separated from politics-Arfan Ali

5h | TBS Programs
The United States will give $300 million in aid to Taiwan

The United States will give $300 million in aid to Taiwan

6h | TBS World