Bangladesh is no longer a country that's scared: MJ Akbar

Akbar was delivering a keynote speech at a discussion at Dhaka’s Foreign Service Academy on 17 Dec. Photo: UNB

India's former state minister for foreign affairs MJ Akbar on Sunday said those trying to induce fears in Bangladesh ahead of its national election are forgetting that Bangladesh is no longer a country that is scared.

"Bangladesh is not a country that fears anything," he told reporters when a questioner wanted to know his take on fear of sanctions or other measures that are being discussed ahead of the election.

The prominent author-journalist turned politician said that some of the attention that Bangladesh is drawing is caused by the country's relevance.

Akbar was delivering a keynote speech at a discussion, titled "Bangladesh's achievements in 52 years and its place in the region and beyond in the coming decades," at Dhaka's Foreign Service Academy.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen spoke at the discussion as the chief guest and said Bangladesh is no longer a bottomless basket but is a land of opportunities.

Momen highlighted the significant development and stability that Bangladesh achieved, noting that Bangladesh has been pursuing democracy.

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen and Rector of Foreign Service Academy, Mashfee Binte Shams, also spoke on the occasion.

After imposing sanctions on the elite force RAB, the United States in September this year announced steps to impose visa restrictions on Bangladeshi individuals – from law enforcement, ruling party, and political opposition – responsible for, or complicit in, undermining the democratic election process in Bangladesh.

The United States says it is committed to supporting free and fair elections in Bangladesh that are carried out in a peaceful manner while Bangladesh repeated its commitment to holding free and fair elections.

Responding to a question, Akbar said that Prime leader Sheikh Hasina should be celebrated and honoured as the "liberator and leader of the second liberation," and this was liberation of a nation from dictatorship.

The Indian politician said he can see great happiness in Bangladesh as the process of democracy here continues.

"I believe Bangladesh will be able to face its own problems and challenges through its own efforts," he said, putting emphasis on home-grown solutions instead of external intervention.

Highlighting Sheikh Hasina's historic contributions, Akbar said she is not just leading the nation towards democracy and freedom from hunger, but also towards a modern future to make Bangladesh a complete success story.

He said Bangladesh has become a nation of opportunities today under the leadership of Bangabandhu's daughter, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

"Bangladesh is the emerging power of Asia," he said, highlighting PM Hasina's development efforts towards ensuring inclusive growth.