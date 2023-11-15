Bangladesh Nationalist Front welcomes polls schedule

The Bangladesh Nationalist Front (BNF) has welcomed the schedule of the 12th parliamentary election.

In an immediate reaction after the announcement of the schedule, BNF President and former SM Abul Kalam Azad said, "I hope that the 12th parliamentary election will be peaceful, free, impartial, participatory and credible.

"The chief election commissioner made these promises in his address to the nation. We, along with the countrymen, also want to see its full implementation."