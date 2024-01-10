Bangladesh national elections fell short of democratic principles: Canada

Canada has expressed disappointment, citing a lack of democratic principles in Bangladesh's 12th national elections, which took place on 7 January (Sunday).

In a statement issued on 9 January by Global Affairs Canada (GAC), the country's foreign ministry, Canada also condemned the acts of intimidation and violence that took place before and during the elections.

"We extend our sympathy to all of those who have been affected by the violence that has occurred," reads the statement.

The statement said, "Canada expresses its disappointment that this electoral process has fallen short of the principles of democracy and freedom upon which Bangladesh was founded."

The country called the relevant authorities "to work transparently with all parties to move forward towards democracy, respect of human rights and fundamental freedoms in line with the interests of the people of Bangladesh."

The statement mentioned a mix of variables, endorsed strongly by the Canadian government, where fair elections with a viable opposition, independent democratic institutions, and freedom of the press were identified as "critical to ensuring a strong and healthy democracy".

While acknowledging the democratic aspirations of Bangladeshi citizens, Canada stated its commitment to supporting Bangladesh's people in their "aspirations for a more stable, prosperous, and democratic future".

Canada was one of the first countries to recognize the independence of Bangladesh in 1971.