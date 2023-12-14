Bangladesh moves ahead under Sheikh Hasina's leadership: Hasan

Hasan Mahmud said the blueprint of intellectuals' killing was made on 10 December 1971 when the Pakistani occupation forces could sense their defeat

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Bangladesh marches ahead under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to materialise the dream of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud said today.

"The intellectuals who were killed brutally on the Martyred Intellectuals Day were working through their writings and statements to mould public opinion among the Bangalee nation as the associates of Bangabandhu. But the Bangalee nation could not be paralysed through killing the intellectuals rather the country has been moving ahead for the last more than 52 years," he said after placing a wreath on the Martyred Intellectuals Memorial at Rayerbazar along with party leaders.

Hasan Mahmud said the blueprint of intellectuals' killing was made on 10 December 1971 when the Pakistani occupation forces could sense their defeat.

"It is regrettably true that the leaders of Jamaat-e-Islami and Al-Badr, who led the mission to kill the country's best sons, are now the main allies of BNP," he said.

The minister said, "Just two days ahead of the country's final victory for independence in 1971, the Pakistani occupation forces with the help of their local collaborators, killed the most prominent intellectuals of the country aimed at disabling the country."

He said the country could have reached its dream destination many days ago if there had been no destructive politics of BNP and Jamaat.

Mentioning the global community is praising the role of Bangladesh, Hasan said it is regrettable that communal politics is being practiced till now.

