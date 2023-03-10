Bangladesh goes up in democracy index amid BNP's uproar: Hasan

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud today said amid BNP's continuous hue and cry that there is no democracy in the country and the people have no freedom of speech, Bangladesh moved one notch up in democracy index as per a new report of Washington based research institute Freedom House.

"It means practice of democracy continues in Bangladesh. Under the leadership of Jananetri Sheikh Hasina, progress has been achieved in all sectors, including freedom of speech," he said while replying to reporters on Bangladesh's progress in democracy index at his Minto Road residence here.

Hasan, also Awami League (AL) joint general secretary, said on one hand, BNP leaders always make comments, join different programme of television channels and make irrational criticisms of the government, on the other hand, they claim that they have no freedom of expression.

Freedom House report revealed that BNP's claims are absolutely false, he said.

"The practice of democracy is continuing in Bangladesh aptly. Bangladesh can make more progress if BNP properly practices democracy," he said.

Noting that BNP doesn't practice democracy inside the party, he said BNP itself cannot say when the party's last council was held.

At a stroke of a pen, a person becomes leader in BNP as well as he or she is removed from the party, he mentioned.

In reply to BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir's criticism against the government, Hasan said BNP had given threat that they would topple the government on December 10, but they themselves have been defeated.

"You (BNP) should keep in mind that the base of the government and Awami League is very deep in this soul," he said.

The AL joint general secretary said BNP has been giving such threats over the last 14 years but they didn't get any benefit.