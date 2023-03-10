Bangladesh goes up in democracy index amid BNP's uproar: Hasan

Politics

BSS
10 March, 2023, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 10 March, 2023, 07:29 pm

Related News

Bangladesh goes up in democracy index amid BNP's uproar: Hasan

BSS
10 March, 2023, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 10 March, 2023, 07:29 pm
Bangladesh goes up in democracy index amid BNP&#039;s uproar: Hasan

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud today said amid BNP's continuous hue and cry that there is no democracy in the country and the people have no freedom of speech, Bangladesh moved one notch up in democracy index as per a new report of Washington based research institute Freedom House.

"It means practice of democracy continues in Bangladesh. Under the leadership of Jananetri Sheikh Hasina, progress has been achieved in all sectors, including freedom of speech," he said while replying to reporters on Bangladesh's progress in democracy index at his Minto Road residence here.

Hasan, also Awami League (AL) joint general secretary, said on one hand, BNP leaders always make comments, join different programme of television channels and make irrational criticisms of the government, on the other hand, they claim that they have no freedom of expression.

Freedom House report revealed that BNP's claims are absolutely false, he said.

"The practice of democracy is continuing in Bangladesh aptly. Bangladesh can make more progress if BNP properly practices democracy," he said.

Noting that BNP doesn't practice democracy inside the party, he said BNP itself cannot say when the party's last council was held.

At a stroke of a pen, a person becomes leader in BNP as well as he or she is removed from the party, he mentioned.

In reply to BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir's criticism against the government, Hasan said BNP had given threat that they would topple the government on December 10, but they themselves have been defeated.

"You (BNP) should keep in mind that the base of the government and Awami League is very deep in this soul," he said.

The AL joint general secretary said BNP has been giving such threats over the last 14 years but they didn't get any benefit.

Bangladesh / Top News

Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud / BNP / Democracy Index

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Zafar’s Toyota Starlet GT Turbo (left) and Emon’s Toyota Celica GT-Four (right) at a bridge near Nabiganj.

Should you consider taking a sports car on a road trip?

10h | Wheels
Illustration: TBS

Why Kolkata publishers deserve a place in Bangladeshi book fairs

10h | Interviews
Sketch: TBS

The business case for women's climate leadership

9h | Panorama
MommyKidz: Brings solutions for unspoken challenges during pregnancy, postpartum and parenthood

MommyKidz: Brings solutions for unspoken challenges during pregnancy, postpartum and parenthood

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Another flop movie of Akshay – Selfiee

Another flop movie of Akshay – Selfiee

47m | TBS Entertainment
Not able to feed Pakistan Soldiers?

Not able to feed Pakistan Soldiers?

21h | TBS World
Which new truth Raihan Rafi told now in “FRIDAY”?

Which new truth Raihan Rafi told now in “FRIDAY”?

22h | TBS Entertainment
Christmas Island Red Crab Migration

Christmas Island Red Crab Migration

2h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Screengrab
South Asia

Indian forest officer shares video of king cobra 'standing up', internet stunned

2
Photo: Zia Chowdhury
Bangladesh

Expecting mother searches for husband missing since Gulistan blast

3
The Money Plant Link (Pvt) Ltd microbus which was transporting Tk11.25 crore of Dutch Bangla Bank today. Photo: Collected
Crime

Tk9cr recovered, 7 detained over DBBL microbus robbery: DB

4
'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him
Sports

'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him

5
The flame of grit and passion burns bright
Sponsored

The flame of grit and passion burns bright

6
SK Bashir Uddin: TBS sketch
Economy

A new net zero journey for new Akij breakaway