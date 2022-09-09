Bangladesh gains nothing from PM’s India visit: Gonoforum

Gonoforum President Mostafa Mohsin Montu said Bangladesh has not achieved anything from the prime minister's four-day state visit to India.

"We have awarded India with all the connectivity paths in exchange we still haven't got the Teesta deal," said the Gonoforum president at an emergency executive council meeting of the party at 4:30pm Friday (9 September).

He said the Teesta Barrage project should be launched immediately to protect humanity before a large area of ​​Bangladesh becomes a desert.

Executive President of Gonoforum Prof Dr Abu Sayeed said the joint statement issued following the meeting between Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi turned out to be an arrangement to make Bangladesh an ultimate market of India.

He said a foreign country dependent import policy is being developed without increasing the local production capacity which is not acceptable for sovereign Bangladesh.

There is no mention in the joint statement that we have the capacity to export our products to India, criticised the Gonoforum leader.

He said the government has failed to take the opportunity of Bangladesh becoming economically independent.

Gonoforum General Secretary Subrata Chowdhury said this visit is not a visit related to the interests of Bangladesh, this visit is a conspiracy to take away the people's voting rights to hold power illegally. Earlier what the foreign minister of the illegal government had said in the accidently.

Gonoforum Executive President Advocate AKM Jaglul Haider Afrik, Advocate Mohiuddin Abdul Quader, Senior Joint General Secretary Ayub Khan Farooq were present in the emergency meeting.