Bangladesh in dire state: Mirza Fakhrul

BNP General Secretary Mirza Fakhrul has said Bangladesh is in a dire state considering various crises across the nation.

"We are in a dire situation. The state of the country is terrible. If we cannot get out of it, the existence of the whole nation will be endangered. This danger, this crisis, today is not only for the BNP. This is a crisis for the entire nation," he said speaking at a discussion meeting in the National Press Club on Wednesday (27 September).

"Whether or not we would be independent in future, whether I would have freedom and sovereignty, whether I would have democratic rights, whether I would be able to elect my own representatives – everything depends on the next few days," Fakhrul further said.

Reiterating the BNP's stance on expanding its movement, he said, "Those who are struggling should become stronger and expand [our] movement on the streets, engaging with the common people. Our victory will be assured only when we are fully able to bring the common people to the streets [to join our movement]."

He also blamed the Awami League government for the US visa restriction on Bangladesh and said it was not a matter of joy, but rather a shame.

"In this visa policy, our journalists will also be included…Why does this nation have to go through this? We are in a very terrible situation. There are so many people who are very happy. It's not a matter of joy, it's a shame," he said.

"People have made a decision. People want free and fair elections under a neutral government with the participation of all parties. They don't want any alternative to these," he added.