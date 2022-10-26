Bangladesh Development Party applies to EC for registration

Politics

TBS Report
26 October, 2022, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 26 October, 2022, 06:46 pm

Related News

Bangladesh Development Party applies to EC for registration

The party supposedly comprises politicians who were once in leadership positions of the banned Islamist party Jamaat-e-Islami Bangladesh

TBS Report
26 October, 2022, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 26 October, 2022, 06:46 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Bangladesh Development Party (BDP) has applied for registration with the Election Commission (EC) to participate in the 12th national elections.

A delegation led by party president Anwarul Islam Chan submitted the application to the EC at Agargaon in the capital on Wednesday (26 October).

The registration deadline for new parties applying to participate in the polls is 30 October. So far, about two dozen new parties have applied to the commission.

Anwarul Islam said, "We submitted the application for BDP's registration after fulfilling all conditions. I have brought about 50,000 pages of documents. Hopefully, we will be registered with the EC."

He said the party will soon be involved in the political process, noting that he is joined by new generation entrepreneurs from various fields.

When asked when it was established and what the ideal purpose of the party is, he said he will share the party's objectives after becoming more organised.

Denying any affiliations with Jamaat, the BDP president said, "This is a new team composed of people belonging to the new generation. We have our own ideals regarding politics."

In response to a question about whether there are any war criminals in the party, the BDP president said, "The post-liberation generation was born after independence. We are a political party and not interested in such issues."

The party supposedly comprises politicians who were once in leadership positions of the banned Islamist party Jamaat-e-Islami Bangladesh. 

Md Kazi Nizamul Haque, the party's general secretary, is currently a leader of Jamaat's Dhaka South unit.

He is also a former leader of Islami Chhatra Shibir, according to media reports.

Party chairman Anwarul Islam is the amir of Jamaat's Demra thana unit, according to sources. 

Bangladesh / Top News

Bangladesh Development Party (BDP) / Election Commission

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

'We will have the rivers cleaned by March 2023': NRCC Chairman

11h | Panorama
An evening with Panthapath's 'dapper' tea seller Hannan

An evening with Panthapath's 'dapper' tea seller Hannan

9h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Rishi Sunak is a new and old-fashioned Tory

9h | Panorama
Pakistan&#039;s former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is facing terrorism charges, appeared in court to extend pre-arrest bail in Islamabad on 1 September 2022. Photo: Reuters

End of Imran Khan’s political innings?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Mashrafe's take on Bangladesh-South Africa match

Mashrafe's take on Bangladesh-South Africa match

38m | Videos
Why there is a pilot crisis in country

Why there is a pilot crisis in country

1h | Videos
Cyclone Sitrang: Youth in trouble after climbing 40 feet to save house

Cyclone Sitrang: Youth in trouble after climbing 40 feet to save house

1h | Videos
T20 World Cup: England taken down by Ireland

T20 World Cup: England taken down by Ireland

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

29 deaths reported as Cyclone Sitrang weakens

2
Hussin Alam giving a lecture to the students at the British Graduate College of Wroclaw. Photo: Courtesy
Pursuit

How a madrasa student from Magura founded a college in Poland

3
Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram
Explorer

Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram

4
Photo:Courtesy
Bangladesh

Number of visa applications in Bangladesh up by 160%: VFS Global

5
Sitrang will track after Cyclone Asani, which formed in the Bay of Bengal in early May this year. Photo: Abu Sufian Jewel/UNB
Bangladesh

Cyclone Sitrang: Everything you need to know

6
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Meet Akshata Murthy, the millionaire wife of Rishi Sunak