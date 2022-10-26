Bangladesh Development Party applies to EC for registration

Bangladesh Development Party (BDP) has applied for registration with the Election Commission (EC) to participate in the 12th national elections.

A delegation led by party president Anwarul Islam Chan submitted the application to the EC at Agargaon in the capital on Wednesday (26 October).

The registration deadline for new parties applying to participate in the polls is 30 October. So far, about two dozen new parties have applied to the commission.

Anwarul Islam said, "We submitted the application for BDP's registration after fulfilling all conditions. I have brought about 50,000 pages of documents. Hopefully, we will be registered with the EC."

He said the party will soon be involved in the political process, noting that he is joined by new generation entrepreneurs from various fields.

When asked when it was established and what the ideal purpose of the party is, he said he will share the party's objectives after becoming more organised.

Denying any affiliations with Jamaat, the BDP president said, "This is a new team composed of people belonging to the new generation. We have our own ideals regarding politics."