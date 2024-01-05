Bangladesh is at a critical juncture: International Crisis Group

As Bangladesh is set to hold the 12th Jatiya Sangsad (JS) polls on 7 January amid protests and calls for boycott from the opposition parties, the country is at a critical juncture, said Brussels-based think-tank International Crisis Group (ICG).

"Bangladesh is at a critical juncture. The once vibrant, if imperfect democracy will soon hold a third election without a credible alternative to the incumbent government," it said in a recent report titled, Beyond the Election: Overcoming Bangladesh's Political Deadlock.

"The ruling Awami League (AL) and opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) are locked in a struggle over the 7 January general election," the ICG said.

ICG said the opposition's boycott means that voter turnout is likely to be low.

"With few credible alternatives at the ballot box, discontented Bangladeshis are taking to the streets, and the risk of political violence remains high. Disturbances could also erupt between competing factions within the AL," it added.

The think tank said while it is now too late to delay the January election, the AL and the BNP should work after the vote to de-escalate the country's political tensions, including through concessions by both sides.

Foreign partners should encourage them toward this goal, it added.

The full report can be read here