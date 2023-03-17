Bangladesh could make further progress if BNP, allies don't create obstacle: Hasan

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud today said if BNP and their allies don't create obstacles to the country's development, Bangladesh would have achieved more progress.

"A political evil force has stood as an obstacle to the path of building a Sonar Bangla of the Father of the Nation. BNP and their allies are the major patrons of the evil force," he said.

Hasan, also Awami League joint general secretary, said these while talking to reporters after paying tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by placing a wreath at his portrait on the premises of Bangabandhu Bhaban at Dhanmondi here marking his 103rd birth anniversary.

State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury and other leaders of Awami League were present on the occasion.

The information minister said today is the day of taking ledge to build a Sonar Bangla resisting all evil forces and routing all obstacles.

He said Bangladesh is heading towards building a Sonar Bangla envisaged by Bangabandhu under the leadership of Bangabandhu's daughter Sheikh Hasina, who is successor of blood of Bangabandhu and who also reflects the voice of Bangabandhu.

Today the celebration of Bangabandhu's birthday and Sheikh Hasina's leadership is gratifying as Pakistan is getting frustrated witnessing Bangladesh's success, he mentioned.

Later, the minister joined, as the chief guest, a discussion, arranged on the occasion of the 103rd birth anniversary of Bangabandhu at Tathya Bhaban in the city's Kakrail area under the initiative of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

In his speech, Hasan Mahmud said BNP and their allies do 'politics of denial' and 'politics of confrontation'.

He said BNP's politics of confrontation has reached the arena of the Supreme Court as they are now snatching away ballots of Bar Election there.

"We are living in a multi-party democratic society and here responsible persons will face criticism and there will be debates over them. But the evil practice of politics of denial should be removed from here," he said.

He said: "We all should have the target to take ahead the country. In that way, we can reach the country at the golden destination envisaged by Bangabandhu."

Information and Broadcasting Secretary Md. Humayun Kabir Khandaker chaired the discussion while Additional Secretary Dr Md Jahangir Alam, Principal Information Officer Md. Shahinoor Miah and Press Institute Bangladesh Director General Zafar Wazed addressed it, among others.

Poet Rafiq Azad's poem on Bangabandhu 'Ei Siri' was recited on the occasion.