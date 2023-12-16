Bangladesh Congress mulls polls exit over seats-sharing concerns

The Bangladesh Congress has expressed concerns regarding the fairness and impartiality of the upcoming 12th parliamentary election, where 121 of the party's candidates are slated to contest.

Party leaders fear that the elections might not maintain fairness due to the ruling government's persistent efforts to extend its tenure in power.

"We do not support this seat-sharing policy. We advocate for a free and fair election. However, given the current circumstances, we might have no choice but to withdraw from the elections," President of Bangladesh Congress Kazi Rezaul Hossain saidduring a press conference organized at Dhaka Reporters Unity on Saturday (16 December).

He hinted at the potential withdrawal of more than a hundred candidates if the electoral atmosphere remains unfavorable and said, "We will anytime communicate our timely decision for the greater interest of the nation."

Out of the 140 candidates nominated by the Bangladesh Congress, 121 candidates successfully passed the election commission's scrutiny and were cleared to participate in the impending national polls.

Describing the party as one supportive of elections, Bangladesh Congress president said, "We decided to participate in the elections, risking lives, properties, homes, and businesses. Our hope was an inclusive election based on the assurance of a fair and unbiased electoral process during discussions with the Election Commission."

He accused the ruling party leaders of breaching electoral codes with continuous support from local administrations under government control, undermining the level playing field expected during elections.

Addressing the government's actions, Rezaul Hossain said, "We aren't here to facilitate someone's path to power or legitimize their authority. Unfortunately, we seem to be acting as a catalyst to validate the government's one-sided elections."

"Candidates from other parties hold no significance in the eyes of the ruling party beyond legitimization," he further added.