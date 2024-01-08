Bangladesh citizens exercised electoral rights peacefully: Indian polls observers

A 3-member delegation of Indian polls observers today issued a statement saying they saw citizens of Bangladesh were exercising their electoral rights at the polling stations peacefully.

"We have visited a number of polling stations and have witnessed the polling process first hand. We saw citizens of Bangladesh were exercising their electoral rights at these stations peacefully," the statement reads.

The delegation from Election Commission of India led by Dharmendra Sharma, Deputy Election Commissioner along with Narayanan, Director General and Mohammed Umar, Principal Secretary, visited Bangladesh as observers to the 12th Parliamentary elections.

In the statement, they appreciated the efforts of Bangladesh Election Commission and its meticulous planning and arrangements made for conducting the election process and facilitating this visit.

They also thanked Bangladesh Election Commission for extending invitation to the Election Commission of India as observers.

"We have a cordial relationship with Election Commission of Bangladesh and we look forward to continuing our cooperation," it reads.