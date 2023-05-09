Bangalee nation is proud of Sheikh Hasina's leadership: Quader

BSS
09 May, 2023, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 09 May, 2023, 06:34 pm

Bangalee nation is proud of Sheikh Hasina's leadership: Quader

BSS
09 May, 2023, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 09 May, 2023, 06:34 pm
Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader Photo: Collected
Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader Photo: Collected

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Tuesday said Bangalee nation is proud of getting the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina as several heads of the state and government highly praised her dynamic leadership.

"Today Sheikh Hasina's name is uttered with special dignity at the world stage. After Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Bangalee nation is proud of getting Sheikh Hasina's leadership," he said in a statement.

The statement was issued in protest against BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir's objectionable comments and falsehood.

Quader said under the leadership of successful statesman Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh has achieved unprecedented development in all sectors including socio-economic indexes.

World leaders are lauding the leadership of Sheikh Hasina as she has been able to keep continued the economic progress of Bangladesh amid the coronavirus pandemic and world crisis, he mentioned.

Bangladesh had achieved independence at the undisputed leadership of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Quader said.

The AL general secretary said Bangladesh wanted to achieve economic emancipation for the people of this country by building a Sonar Bangla. To materialise the dream of Bangabandhu, his able daughter Sheikh Hasina has been running the country to fulfill the people's hopes and aspirations, he said.

About Mirza Fakhrul's comment "elections cannot be arranged forcefully", Quader said AL always believes in people's verdict and came to power through democratic power.

AL never made any evil attempts to prolong its staying in power forcefully by violating the democratic process, he mentioned.

Quader said the history says that military dictator Ziaur Rahman grasped the state power by violating democratic process and destroying the constitutional spirit.

BNP is a party which was established under the umbrella of military dictatorship with the spirit of military rule, he said.

Quader said BNP made evil attempts again and again to prolong its staying in power forcefully.

To implement such evil plan, BNP held voter less farcical polls on 15 February in 1996, he said.

BNP again wanted to hold elections forcefully in 2007 as per their evil plan to grasp the state power and amid the mass movement, the then President of their own Iajuddin Ahmed had been bound to cancel it, he said.

About the Digital Security Act, the minister said the government enacted the law for ensuring digital security, not to restrict the freedom of expression of anyone.

Bangabandhu's daughter Sheikh Hasina has opened a golden door of opportunities for flourishing of media industry by establishing a Digital Bangladesh, he said.

He said she has brought unobstructed opportunities for all including journalists to enjoy freedom of expression.

By misusing it, a vested quarter is hatching conspiracy and spreading anti-state propaganda on digital platform in the name of freedom of expression avoiding all kinds of accountability and reasonability, the AL general secretary said.

He said the government has formulated the Digital Security Act to curb all kinds of crimes including anti-state activities on digital platform. Such acts are in many countries in the world for ensuring digital security, Quader said.

He said Mirza Fakhrul Islam took the side of cyber terrorists and offenders by making comments against Digital Security Act.

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader

