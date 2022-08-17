'Bangabandhu sacrificed his entire life for the people'

Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Professor Nasreen Ahmed's mother Begum Badrunessa was an MLA of the Jukta Front in 1954. Since then, she had good relations with Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. "My mother highly praised Bangabandhu her entire life and would often tell me about him," she said.

Nasreen Ahmed was then just a little girl aged around 10. Her family lived in the Bailey Road area where Bangabandhu would go frequently for political programmes.

"One day when Mujib mama came and sat on a chair, I sat under the chair tickling his feet. Bangabandhu took me out and patted me on the head," Nasreen Ahmed fondly recalled at a commemorative programme titled "Bangabandhuke Kache Theke Dekha: Remembrance by His Contemporaries".

The Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies (BIDS) organised the event at its conference room in the capital on Wednesday afternoon. BIDS' Director General Binayak Sen moderated the programme.

Bangabandhu loved children, said Nasreen Ahmed, a former pro-vice chancellor of Dhaka University.

Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Prof Nasreen's memories of Bangabandhu were only a few of many shared at the event by other participants – Prime minister's Economic Affairs Adviser Mashiur Rahman, retired joint secretary of Prime Minister's Secretariat (1972-1975) Monwarul Islam, retired Superintendent of Police in Dhaka, Mahbub Uddin Ahmed, Bir Bikram, and writer and researcher Lieutenant Colonel (retd) Quazi Sajjad Ali Zahir, Bir Protik.

Nasreen Ahmed said later their family moved to Dhanmondi 32, and the new home was next to Bangabandhu's house. In the beginning, there was no wall between their houses; as a result, they would come and go to his house. Later, a wall was erected but there was a small gate between the houses.

Once Nasreen's mother went to the USA and brought an autograph book. Nasreen Ahmed said she first took the autograph of her mother and the next autograph was Bangabandhu's.

She said most of the time Bangabandhu did not stay at home. But when he was at home, he used to spend most of his time with his family.

Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Bangabandhu also frequented Nasreen Ahmed's house.

"At noon of 25 March, Bangabandhu came to our house and wanted to take a rest there. I was standing by Mujib mama when he softly told me that Pakistan is breaking," said Nasreen Ahmed.

While she mainly portrayed the family life of Bangabandhu, the other discussants, who worked with Bangabandhu, portrayed his political life and administrative affairs.

Mashiur Rahman, who had the opportunity of working with Bangabandhu for three years as his private secretary, recalled the instances of his great leadership.

"He never imposed anything on anyone. When he would make any political decision, he used to do this after discussing with political activists," said Mashiur Rahman. He was very punctual too.

Bangabandhu never considered the administration and the politics as rivals, he went on.

Mahbub Uddin Ahmed Bir Bikram was the police super of Dhaka from 1972-1975. He also remembered Bangabandhu and his greatness.

Mahbub Uddin Ahmed recalled the situation of the war-torn country when the police force had to enforce laws and they did not have a sufficient amount of food, uniform and quality rations.

"He never intervened in the activity of police in discharging our duties and never used the force for personal and political vengeance," he added.

Mahbub Uddin Ahmed said, "In 1974, he would visit different areas in the capital city in disguise, taking me with him to get firsthand knowledge about the situation of the common people."