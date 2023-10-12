Azrail has come for AL; no point visiting foreign countries now: Fakhrul

Politics

TBS Report
12 October, 2023, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 12 October, 2023, 07:50 pm

Related News

Azrail has come for AL; no point visiting foreign countries now: Fakhrul

Addressing the premier, the BNP secretary general suggested she take the time during the Durga Puja holidays to reconsider the party’s demand of restoring a polls-time caretaker government

TBS Report
12 October, 2023, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 12 October, 2023, 07:50 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

There is no point in visiting foreign countries in a move to retain power as the reign of the Awami League government has come to an end, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said today.

"Azrail has come for Awami League as their reign is over [at this point]. They are going around visiting various countries [with hopes] to see if it can come to power again somehow. Sheikh Hasina will go to Brussels today. She spent 18 days in America, a few days ago. What's the point of wandering around? It's time for you to leave," said the BNP leader while addressing as chief guest at a student union convention in the capital's Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh (IEB) this afternoon.

Addressing the premier, the BNP secretary general suggested she take the time during the Durga Puja holidays to reconsider the party's demand of restoring a polls-time caretaker government. 

"[When the time comes] The people will happily pledge their votes under a non-partisan government," he said.

"You [PM Hasina] speak of how much the country has developed through the Padma Bridge, the Metrorail. Then what is so scary about holding the national elections under a caretaker government? You have brought in so many developments, so the people are supposed to vote for you, right? But the fact is, you know you [AL] will not exist [after polls are held] under a neutral government."

Calling on student leaders to participate in the BNP's movement, Mirza Fakhrul said, "Seeing the [zeal of the ] youth has brought hope among us. Today, we must dive right into the movement against Sheikh Hasina, under the leadership of student leaders. Dictatorship must be resisted. Students have to take over universities and all campuses in the country."

Alleging that Awami League is the most deceitful party, he said the ruling party men say one thing and do the complete opposite.

"They [AL] told the US election observers that 'Awami League has established democracy and fair voting rights in this country'. Whereas, they won 154 seats for MPs without voting in 2014, and they came to power by force in 2018 by robbing votes," he said.

Top News

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul / Awami League / election

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Capital city of Norway Oslo is a beautiful city with rich heritage and a vibrant cultural scene. Photo: Collected

From dream to reality: My unexpected journey to Norway

5h | Explorer
Representational image. Photo: iStock

Yesterday when I was young: Epiphany from a fever dream

5h | Features
Claudia Goldin, winner of the 2023 Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences. Photo: Reuters

Goldin took women's careers from economic sideshow to mainstream

7h | Panorama
Photo: Mumit M/TBS

Cutting subsidies won't address the woes of the energy sector

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Conditions in hospitals in Gaza without power

Conditions in hospitals in Gaza without power

25m | TBS SPORTS
Paradise turned into hell – attack by Hamas

Paradise turned into hell – attack by Hamas

1h | TBS World
Why does the United States want to prevent wider war in the Middle East?

Why does the United States want to prevent wider war in the Middle East?

2h | TBS World
Reaction of celebrities on the Israeli war?

Reaction of celebrities on the Israeli war?

3h | TBS World