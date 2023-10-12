Azrail has come for AL; no point visiting foreign countries now: Fakhrul

There is no point in visiting foreign countries in a move to retain power as the reign of the Awami League government has come to an end, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said today.

"Azrail has come for Awami League as their reign is over [at this point]. They are going around visiting various countries [with hopes] to see if it can come to power again somehow. Sheikh Hasina will go to Brussels today. She spent 18 days in America, a few days ago. What's the point of wandering around? It's time for you to leave," said the BNP leader while addressing as chief guest at a student union convention in the capital's Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh (IEB) this afternoon.

Addressing the premier, the BNP secretary general suggested she take the time during the Durga Puja holidays to reconsider the party's demand of restoring a polls-time caretaker government.

"[When the time comes] The people will happily pledge their votes under a non-partisan government," he said.

"You [PM Hasina] speak of how much the country has developed through the Padma Bridge, the Metrorail. Then what is so scary about holding the national elections under a caretaker government? You have brought in so many developments, so the people are supposed to vote for you, right? But the fact is, you know you [AL] will not exist [after polls are held] under a neutral government."

Calling on student leaders to participate in the BNP's movement, Mirza Fakhrul said, "Seeing the [zeal of the ] youth has brought hope among us. Today, we must dive right into the movement against Sheikh Hasina, under the leadership of student leaders. Dictatorship must be resisted. Students have to take over universities and all campuses in the country."

Alleging that Awami League is the most deceitful party, he said the ruling party men say one thing and do the complete opposite.

"They [AL] told the US election observers that 'Awami League has established democracy and fair voting rights in this country'. Whereas, they won 154 seats for MPs without voting in 2014, and they came to power by force in 2018 by robbing votes," he said.