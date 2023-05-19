Azmat Ullah refutes allegation of attack on Jahangir, his mother

TBS Report
19 May, 2023, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 19 May, 2023, 10:19 pm

TBS Report
19 May, 2023, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 19 May, 2023, 10:19 pm

TBS Report
19 May, 2023, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 19 May, 2023, 10:19 pm
Azmat Ullah refutes allegation of attack on Jahangir, his mother

Awami League candidate for Gazipur City Corporation election Azmat Ullah Khan has dismissed the allegations brought against him of carrying out an attack on former city mayor Jahangir Alam and his mother Zayeda Khatun, referring to them as mere fabrications.

"These are all false. Jahangir has a history of staging dramas, and this is just another one of his acts," Azmat, who is the current president of Gazipur city Awami League, told reporters after Friday prayers in Tongi Bazar area.

He further refuted the claim of obstructing the election campaigns of his rival, Zayeda Khatun.

He said, "The party [Awami League] expelled him [Jahangir] and the ministry suspended him as mayor based on specific complaints. But he kept blaming me and various people for his expulsion."

Azmat Ullah also refuted any advantages in the election field attributed to his status as the party's nominated candidate.

"I do not commute by motorcade. But my activists are being fined on charge of violating the electoral code of conduct. Then where did I get the advantages?" Azmat hurled the question towards journalists.

Earlier this morning, Jahangir Alam, in a press conference at his residence in the Chaidana area of Gazipur, made allegations against Azmat Ullah. He claimed that Azmat Ullah was involved in attacks on him and his mother in Tongi on Thursday.

Jahangir Alam stated, "For the past four days, wherever we visited in Tongi, Azmat Ullah Khan, accompanied by his own men, attempted to harm me and my mother, Zayeda Khatun. They strategically placed obstacles on several roads to impede our movement."

