'Awami monster' destroying Bangladesh: Fakhrul

The entire nation is in a dire situation where no one can escape the fury of this fascist regime. One after another, institutions were destroyed. We lost all our institutions from that time when we lost the democratic system, he said

UNB
05 April, 2024, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 05 April, 2024, 10:14 pm
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir. Sketch: TBS
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir. Sketch: TBS

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir today (5 April) said a monster with her destructive rage is destroying everything in Bangladesh.

He said it while delivering his speech as a chief guest at Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ) and Dhaka Union of Journalists (DUJ) iftar mahfil held at Jatiya Press Club.

"The entire nation is in a dire situation where no one can escape the fury of this fascist regime. One after another, institutions were destroyed. We lost all our institutions from that time when we lost the democratic system," he said.

The media, where people from all walks of life tried till the last to keep faith, ended up destroyed by the fascist government, he added.

"They shut down newspapers, televisions, tortured and forced to disappearance those who wrote truth against the government".

By using the Digital Security Act (DSA) and other laws, the government imprisoned journalists and killed them, he said.

BNP secretary general said it is difficult to believe that Bangladesh is a sovereign, independent country. An aggressive and fascist regime has alighted on state's neck.

"We, the leftists and rightists, started the joint movement against this fascist regime. The police ran a brutal crackdown to destroy our 28 October grand rally, Fakhrul said.

"Many people are thinking the BNP's movement has been destroyed after 28 October crackdowns, but I want to say the movement has assumed more energy to continue its struggle against autocracy."

Fakhrul again spoke against Israeli atrocities against Palestinian mass people further saying that the Gaza people could not perform their pasting as Israel is bombing and using food as a tool. As a result, the Palestinians are struggling with hunger and world community fears about famine in there.

It is a matter of sorrow that the Muslim world, those who claimed to work for Muslims' could not stand beside the Palestinians with enough support.

