Awami League's Mahabubur wins Cox’s Bazar municipal polls

Awami League's mayoral candidate Md Mahabubur Rahman Chowdhury has won the Cox's Bazar municipal polls.

With the voting ended at 4pm without any untoward incidents, voters, candidates and officials involved in the electoral process termed the election as memorable.

Mahabubur beat his nearest rival Masedul Haque Rashed by 4,288 votes.

Cox's Bazar District Election Officer and Returning Officer SM Shahadat Hossain announced the resultS at the election coordination center of Shaheed Subhash Hall of Cox's Bazar Public Library at around 7:30pm Monday.