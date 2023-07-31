Awami League's income fell by 50% to Tk10.71cr in 2022

The ruling Awami League's income experienced a significant decline to Tk10.71 crore in 2022, compared to Tk21.23 crore in the preceding calendar year.

The Awami League submitted its audited financial statement to the Election Commission on Monday (31 July).

The reported earnings were generated through the sale of nomination forms, membership forms, and income from property, as stated in the financial report.

During this period, the party's total expenditure amounted to Tk7.86 crore, resulting in a surplus of Tk2.84 crore.