Awami League's failure left country dysfunctional: Mirza Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said that the Awami League's failure has turned the country into an ineffective state.

He blamed the ruling Awami League for the country not being on the list of invitees at the United States President Joe Biden administration's Summit for Democracy.

Mirza Fakhrul made the remarks while addressing a road march organised by the BNP's Dhaka Metropolitan South unit on Friday.

Leaders and activists of the BNP and its affiliated organisations participated in the march that circled roads from Gopibagh to Nayabazar in the capital starting at 4:30pm.

Fakhrul also criticised the presidential election and said that the election has proved that the country's problems will not be solved with this constitution and it needs amendments.

The ruling Awami League-nominated Mohammad Shahabuddin was elected unopposed as the 22nd president of Bangladesh as the party enjoys an overwhelming majority in the parliament.

Urging people to be united against the government, Mirza Fakhrul said, "There is no more time, we have to wake up now."

Commenting on the soaring prices of daily essentials, the BNP leader said, "Common people are getting poor while Awami League leaders are getting rich."

He said the Awami League claims they have done developments but they cannot provide gas and electricity to people.

He also reiterated his party's stance that they would not participate in an election in which the people cannot vote.

BNP Standing Committee Member Mirza Abbas said BNP is not fighting to come to power but for people's rights and democracy.

"Some people are looting Bangladesh in collaboration with some looters of neighbouring countries," said Mirza Abbas.

He called upon India to support the people of the country and not the Awami League.

Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, a member of BNP's Standing Committee, said that the BNP and the people share the same position – "resignation of the government and election under a non-partisan government."