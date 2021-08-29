Awami League’s annual income decreases by Tk 10.68cr in 2020

TBS Report
29 August, 2021, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 29 August, 2021, 04:38 pm

It had earned over Tk20 crore in the last calendar year and registered an income of Tk 10.33 crore this year

The total annual income of ruling Awami League has declined by Tk10.68 crore in 2020, which is 51% compared to the previous year.

It had earned over Tk20 crore in the last calendar year and registered an income of Tk 10.33 crore this year.

Awami League submitted its report on annual income and expenditure to the Election Commission (EC) on Sunday.

The ruling party mentioned fall in nomination form sales and income from council as the causes behind its decreased income.

The report also showed that the party spent Tk9.94crore against its earnings.

Last week, BNP also submitted its report on annual income and expenditure to the EC, which is mandatory each year.

