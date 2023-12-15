Awami League won't guarantee victory of any of its allies in election: Quader

Awami League will not guarantee victory of any of its allies in the election, said AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Friday (15 December).

Also, there is no scope to leave more than seven seats for the allies, he said at a press briefing at AL president's political office at Dhanmondi in the capital on Friday afternoon.

Independent candidates will give their full effort in the election, he said.

There will be a good election in the country, and there will be no favouritism. But BNP is gathering arms to foil this election, added Quader, also the Road Transport and Bridges minister.

AL Organising Secretary BM Mozammel Haque, Mirza Azam and Sujit Roy Nandi, among others, were present at the press briefing.