AL won’t allow BNP on streets during 36-day ultimatum: Quader

Obaidul Quader speaking at a peace and development rally arranged by the Dhaka District Awami League in Keraniganj this afternoon (26 September), protesting terrorism, militancy, anarchy, ill-politics and anti-state conspiracy of the BNP and Jamaat. Photo: Collected

The ruling Awami League will not allow BNP leaders and activists to remain on the streets during the 36-day ultimatum given to the opposition party to abandon its "evil politics of terrorism and anarchy", AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader said yesterday.

The AL leader, who announced the ultimatum on Monday on the heels of BNP's 48-hour ultimatum to the government to send Khaleda Zia abroad for treatment, issued the warning while addressing a rally organised by the party in Gazipur.

"We have given the 36-day ultimatum to the BNP. We will not allow the BNP to remain anywhere on the streets during the period. Supporters of Bangabandhu and Sheikh Hasina will occupy all places," Quader, also road transport and bridges minister, said.

Addressing the BNP, Quader said, "You are hatching a conspiracy to occupy Dhaka, and we are watching. Let's see who will succeed in occupying Dhaka and how it will happen. We will show Sheikh Hasina's magic. Please be patient and wait a little [to see the magic]."

He went on to say, "Hasina's magic is the magic of development, the magic of Liberation War, the magic of the national flag and freedom of Bangladesh. The Hasina magic will win in the end."

Referring to BNP's statements, he said, "The BNP is saying maybe Sheikh Hasina's tenure will end in October. Our (the government) tenure will end in October! What will happen to the BNP in October? We saw October 15. We will see it again. Next year, October will come again. Sheikh Hasina will remain in power, InshaAllah."

He said, "(BNP Secretary General) Mirza Fakhrul (Islam Alamgir) nowadays sheds tears in meetings. Where was your tears earlier? You couldn't protest for 48 minutes for (your party leader) Khaleda. This time, you should resign for that. You don't have the right to hold your head up in front of Khaleda Zia, but we have the right to do so. Our leader has shown her magnanimity and allowed her (Khaleda) to receive medical treatment at home."

Awami League presidium members Abdur Rahman, Simin Hossain Rimi, Joint General Secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif and Organising Secretary Mirza Azam, among others, addressed the rally, presided over by Gazipur City AL President Advocate Ajmat Ullah Khan.

BNP should be taught a lesson: Hasan

Meanwhile, Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud, at a separate party rally in Dhaka's Mirpur said, "The BNP should be taught a lesson if it resorts to violence. If it talks about besieging us, it will get a response. We will also teach the BNP a lesson."

Regarding the US visa curbs, he said, "This visa policy is for those who will manipulate the elections. The Awami League does not worry about the visa policy. The visa policy is a separate matter, and our government has a close relationship with the United States."

He further stated, "The BNP's conspiracy will not succeed. In 2018, they also claimed that they would overthrow the government, but the Awami League doesn't care about conspiracies. They will not succeed in hatching conspiracy and will win the elections again."